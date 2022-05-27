Loyola “Ann” Schell, age 90, of Manhattan, died May 25, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan.
She was born August 12, 1931, in Herkimer, Kansas, the daughter of Martin and Matilda (Meier) Raemer.
Ann graduated from St. Gregory’s Grade School, Marysville High School and then attended Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, for two years for Dental Hygienist School.
She was married to Joseph H. “Joe” Schell on August 13, 1952, in Manhattan. Joe preceded her in death in 1996.
Ann worked for Doctor Sager as a Dental Hygienist for 20 years.
She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and the Starduster Study Club.
Survivors include her two sons: Timothy “Tim” Schell and his wife Romaine of Manhattan, and Anthony “Tony” Schell of Junction City, KS; six grandchildren: Jessica Schell and her fiancé Adrian Stafford, Amy Miernicki and her companion Sam Rutschmann, Morgan Schell, Sara Henderzahs and her husband David, Logan Schell and Justin Cornwall; and nine great-grandchildren.
Ann was also preceded in death by her parents and three siblings: Mary Powell, Norbert Raemer and Wilfred “Pete” Raemer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, June 1st, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Frank Coady as Celebrant. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Cemetery in Marysville, Kansas.
The family request no flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
