Ann (Schilling) Perl, age 74, of Manhattan, KS died March 25, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice House after a 20 year battle with Parkinson’s disease and related dementia.
Ann was born in Jefferson, Iowa in 1945 to Ward Gail Schilling and Mary Carmel (Tiffany) Schilling. She attended school in Paton, Iowa until school consolidation and graduated valedictorian of her high school class from Jefferson, Iowa. She was active in sports and music, where she played French Horn, and was selected as a member of the all-state band/orchestra each of her four years of high school. Ann was an active 4-H member throughout her school years and served as a state officer during her freshman year of college and was also Iowa Dairy Princess runner up in 1965. She attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where she graduated as valedictorian in 1967 and was chosen the McAuley award winner which is the “highest honor given to a student.” Following college Ann served as an IFYI (International Farm Youth Exchange) in Greece for six months where she lived with six farm families and experienced and learned firsthand the language and rural culture of the country. Upon her return she served as the 4-H agent in Guthrie County, Iowa and later as a high school English teacher in Lake Mills, Iowa.
She married her husband, Michael, on August 30, 1969. She was a stay-at-home mother to her four children, Paul, Libby, Sarah, and David until all were in school. She then became an assistant 4-H agent for Riley, County, Kansas and later served as a reading assistant at Amanda Arnold Elementary School until her retirement in 2006. Ann was one of the founding leaders of the Little Apple 4-H Club of Manhattan, an active member and volunteer of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and Manhattan Catholic Schools, and a long-time volunteer with the Kansas Wheat Commission and Birthright.
But Ann’s favorite job was caring for her children. Perhaps her highest value was education. She often spent her free time reading and learning new information and searching for answers to questions she had. She passed that quest for knowledge and curiosity onto her family and assisted with homework, music lessons, 4-H projects and discussed complex issues with them. She showed them how they could be better. She was an outstanding cook and baker and made sure there were always homemade desserts; cakes, pies, cookies, candy; around the house. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing many clothes for herself and her children. As her family moved away, she checked in with them regularly first via mail and telephone and later via e-mail just to see how they were doing and showing concern for their happiness.
Ann loved word-play and word games and was excellent at crossword puzzles and Scrabble. She was an avid baseball, football, tennis, and basketball fan initially following the Yankees and Iowa Hawkeyes and later the Kansas State Wildcats. She could be goofy, making up wacky, nonsensical words and songs, or sprinkling Greek and Spanish words into her speech just for fun. She cared about social justice and was courageous in standing for her beliefs.
Ann is survived by her husband, Michael, and four children, Paul and wife Diana DiBerardino and children Leo and Walter of Pittsburgh, PA; Libby and husband Michael Derry of Hyattsville, MD; Sarah and husband Steve Monzu and their children Emily, Elizabeth, and Andrew of Omaha, NE; and David of Kansas City, MO. She is also survived by her brother Mike of Springfield, MO; sister Marcia of Centennial, CO; brother Tom of Jefferson, IA; sister Joan of Scranton, IA; and brother Pat of Sheridan, WY. Ann was preceded in death by her Mother and Father and brother Chris.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 22, 2021 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. Inurnment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas 4-H Foundation, Good Shepherd Hospice House or Via Christi Village. They may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502.
