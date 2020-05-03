Ann Dunne, age 91, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pat Dunne; her parents, Lowell and Maude (McGann) Hogue; her brother, John Hogue, and his wife Leveda Hogue; and her sister-in-law Marjorie (Dunne) Blinn.
Ann was born in Frankfort, KS, but grew up in Russell, KS. It was there that Ann made her musical debut at age two, singing "Jesus Loves Me" for a church picnic from the back of a pickup truck. After graduating from Russell High School in 1946, Ann pursued her love of singing at Kansas University, where she joined Alpha Chi Omega sorority and graduated with a BA degree in music education.
She sang big band music with Keg Morehead’s 10-piece dance band, capturing the attention of a young veteran in KU’s pharmacy school, Pat Dunne. They married in 1950 and moved to Manhattan, where Ann raised three children, substituted for the public schools, and gave private vocal music lessons. She continued to perform in programs for church, Civic Music Club and High Tempo Capers.
Ann Dunne was deeply involved in her Christian faith. She sang in church choirs all her life.
She served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Isidore Catholic Church and as a cantor at St. Thomas More. She often led worship at Aglow, a Christian women’s group, and she also led various Bible studies. She loved sharing the love of Jesus with everyone.
Ann enjoyed being with her friends and playing golf. She and Pat belonged to Manhattan Country Club for many years. On separate occasions, she made two holes in one.
Ann Dunne is survived by her daughter, Karen Dunne Solini of Manhattan; her son Michael Dunne and his wife Diana of Liberty, MO; her son Patrick Dunne and his wife Elia of Coppell, TX; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Private Graveside Services will be at a future date in the Sunset Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas. Any additional Service information will be released later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church or to the Good Shepherd Hospice House in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
