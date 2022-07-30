Angie Post, 87, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away at the Home of the Flint Hills on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Angie and Art moved to Manhattan in 1955 following 2 years in the Army at Fort Riley, Kansas. Angie and Art raised their 4 kids in Manhattan. The family found Manhattan and the Seven Dolors Parish to be a welcoming home and had the greatest friends they could have hoped for.
Born May 6, 1935 in Park, Kansas to Nick and Josie Wittman. Angie attended Park High School graduating in 1953 and attended Marymount College graduating from the Marymount School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1956.
Angie and Art met in Salina and were married at Sacred Heart Cathedral at Salina on August 31, 1957. Angie is survived by Greg (Nancy) of Greenwood Village, Colorado, Steve (Melissa) of Southlake, Texas, Nancy (Howard) of Parker, Colorado. Her daughter Amy (Brad) of Manhattan, Kansas is deceased. Angie and Art are blessed with four grandsons, ten granddaughters, and three great grandsons. Angie was very proud of them all and they all looked up to her.
Angie spent her career as a Nurse. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Saint Mary’s Hospital and at Lafene Health Center at Kansas State University. She also served as a school nurse for the USD 383 Manhattan public school system.
Angie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. They spent many weekends skiing and camping at Tuttle Creek. She enjoyed playing cards and pitch was her favorite family game and bridge was her favorite game to play with friends. Christmas was her favorite time of year. Her whole family would come back to Manhattan most years to spend the holiday together. She was a great role model for prioritizing her family over everything else. Amy later coined the term “Family First” that the whole family embraced.
Angie was the oldest of three children; Melvin Wittman of Park, Kansas (deceased), Gordon Wittman of Manhattan, Kansas (deceased).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan on Saturday, August 6th, at 10:00 AM. The viewing will begin at 9:00 AM. Followed by internment at Sunrise Cemetery, and then lunch at Seven Dolors Grade School.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Post are suggested to the Manhattan Catholic Schools. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
