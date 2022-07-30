Angie Post, 87, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away at the Home of the Flint Hills on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.  Angie and Art moved to Manhattan in 1955 following 2 years in the Army at Fort Riley, Kansas.  Angie and Art raised their 4 kids in Manhattan.  The family found Manhattan and the Seven Dolors Parish to be a welcoming home and had the greatest friends they could have hoped for.

Born May 6, 1935 in Park, Kansas to Nick and Josie Wittman.  Angie attended Park High School graduating in 1953 and attended Marymount College graduating from the Marymount School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1956. 

