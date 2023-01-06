Angie Kamaka Jan 6, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Angelique Leslie “Angie” Kamaka, age 47 of Leonardville, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.She was born on March 30, 1975 in Manhattan, the daughter of Fredric and Sherry (Chudej) Theis.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Dwight Diller officiating. Burial will be in the Leonardville City Cemetery.Memorials may be made to the Angie Kamaka Memorial Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.apfunerals.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors Hawaii volcano eruption continues as alert level lowered RCPD investigates stolen crew cab Riley County proposes increased planning, development fees K-State selects Kent Michael Smith to direct Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art Police report for Jan. 6, 2023 FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEdward SeatonK-State falls to Alabama in Sugar Bowl after strong start2023 Kia EV6 GT first drive review: 576-HP electric thrill rideUSAR Brigadier General, MHS Wall of Fame member Michael Silva diesSentencing date set for former Bob's Diner ownerFROM THE PUBLISHER | Flashing the signTwo Fort Riley soldiers sentenced to probation, jail in child sex case'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musicianMartinez gets his curtain call at the Sugar BowlK-State men set scoring record in win over No. 6 Texas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
