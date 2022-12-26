Angie Fryer Dec 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Angelyn H. Fryer, age 81, of Manhattan, died December 24, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills Bramlage House.She was born December 29, 1940, in Shreveport, LA.Memorial services are being scheduled for February 18th, 2023. Complete obituary details will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Police report for Dec. 26, 2022 Fire in shed behind Stickel's results in $10K loss Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start Sugar Bowl announces New Year's parade plans Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South Unsung players join Chiefs stars in making postseason push Zach Bryan drops 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster' album Roberto Clemente remains Latino legend 50 years after death Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan Fire finds code violations at Royal Towers after viral TikTok videosFormer Rock Creek ace pitcher Toby Becker diesReddi, Allen to contend for Hawk's Senate seatSen. Tom Hawk to retire Jan. 10K-State players, coaches give rave reviews of new indoor facilityOUR NEIGHBORS | Longtime resident Bob Stamey reflects on 'soul' of Manhattan on 75th birthdayTaking a leap of faith: 12-year-old Manhattan native wins top ballet awardFormer USD 383 paraeducator pleads not guilty to 37 child sex crimesK-State signs 26 players during 2023 early period'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musician Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections 313 magazine Dec 16, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
