Angie Fryer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and community volunteer, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, five days short of her 82nd birthday, at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, Kansas. She is survived by her husband, Tom Fryer of Manhattan, Kansas; daughter, Trudy Divine (Max) of Liberty, Missouri; son, Wesley Fryer (Shelly) of Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as seven grandchildren. Angie is also survived by her brother, Ron Henley, of Austin, Texas, and Puerto Rican son, Daniel Olivera, of Aibonito. Grandchildren include Connor, Ethan, Gage, Cole, Alex, Sarah and Rachel.

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Angie lived a life dedicated to family, education, and community service. She was a graduate of Trinity College in San Antonio, where she earned a degree in elementary education, as well as Arizona State University, where she earned a Masters degree in Special Education. Angie, or “Nana” as she was known to her family, was an amazing gourmet chef, a tireless community volunteer, and dedicated member of her church family as well as PEO sisterhood.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.