Angie Fryer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and community volunteer, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, five days short of her 82nd birthday, at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, Kansas. She is survived by her husband, Tom Fryer of Manhattan, Kansas; daughter, Trudy Divine (Max) of Liberty, Missouri; son, Wesley Fryer (Shelly) of Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as seven grandchildren. Angie is also survived by her brother, Ron Henley, of Austin, Texas, and Puerto Rican son, Daniel Olivera, of Aibonito. Grandchildren include Connor, Ethan, Gage, Cole, Alex, Sarah and Rachel.
Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Angie lived a life dedicated to family, education, and community service. She was a graduate of Trinity College in San Antonio, where she earned a degree in elementary education, as well as Arizona State University, where she earned a Masters degree in Special Education. Angie, or “Nana” as she was known to her family, was an amazing gourmet chef, a tireless community volunteer, and dedicated member of her church family as well as PEO sisterhood.
Angie married her husband, Tom Fryer, in 1968, and together they lived a life of adventure, living in 6 different states and building a family while Tom served in the US Air Force. In 1981, Angie and Tom moved to Manhattan, Kansas, for Tom’s final duty assignment in ROTC at Kansas State University, and decided Manhattan was the perfect community to stay in and put down deep roots.
In the late 1980s, Angie served as “The Military Visitor” at First Presbyterian Church of Manhattan, connecting with the spouses (mostly wives) of soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Riley, Kansas, and offering both support and networking assistance as they raised kids and worked to support their own families in a multitude of ways.
During the 1990 Gulf War, Angie helped coordinate “Project Manhattan Cares” initiative for Fort Riley families and soldiers, facilitating a diverse array of support and care initiatives in the Manhattan community by both individuals and organizations. Angie was always a faithful and empathetic volunteer at church, in community organizations like AFS, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, as well as in schools and PEO.
Angie will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her, but her legacy of love, kindness, and compassion will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched during her time on earth.
A Celebration of Angie’s Life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 18th, at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with a luncheon to follow. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO.
In lieu of flowers at the Memorial Service and in memory of Angie, her family requests that donations be made to either “Hand UP Grants” (HUGs) administered by the Fairy Godmothers, the PEO Chapter DE, The Meadowlark Hills Foundation, or Providence Place of San Antonio, Texas. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.