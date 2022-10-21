Angeline Rose Velez (57) was born September 22nd, 1965 in Manhattan, KS. Angie passed away September 23rd, 2022 after several long weeks fighting against the devastating effects of Covid19. Angie was cremated as was her wish.

Angie was the daughter of Olivia Velez (Luna) of Manhattan, KS and Sammy (Henedad) Velez, Adjuntas, PR.

