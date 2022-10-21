Angeline Rose Velez (57) was born September 22nd, 1965 in Manhattan, KS. Angie passed away September 23rd, 2022 after several long weeks fighting against the devastating effects of Covid19. Angie was cremated as was her wish.
Angie was the daughter of Olivia Velez (Luna) of Manhattan, KS and Sammy (Henedad) Velez, Adjuntas, PR.
Angie attended Manhattan Senior High School and graduated in 1984. She worked for Kansas State University in the Department of Continuing Education for several years. Most recently, she was a homemaker and full-time caretaker for her eldest grandchild, Jaelen.
Angie had three children (Olivia, Kiley and Brandon) and 9 grandchildren. Angie was the original fashionista before that was popularized. She always made sure her hair, make up and outfits looked amazing. She enjoyed decorating her home and making her signature dishes for her family. Angie enjoyed music of all kinds. Her smile would light up the room.
Angie is preceded in death by her parents (Olivia and Sammy Velez), and grandparents (Guadalupe and Joseph Luna). Angie is survived by her sister and brother: Nancy Velez and Anthony Brian Velez, her 3 children: Olivia Krause (Aaron), Kiley Velez Rentas (Justin Roatch), Brandon Velez-Gibson (Hannah) and her grandchildren: Jaelen Rose Velez, Brody Roatch, Sawyer Roatch, Sophia Roatch, Joshua Roatch, Atticus Velez, Olive Krause, and twins Abel Krause and Ava Rose Krause.
She had a beloved fur baby as well, Maggie.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Please join us for a memorial on Saturday, October 29th.
The visitation will be at 9:30 am at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 221 S Juliette Ave, Manhattan, KS, followed by the funeral mass at 10 AM.
We will host a potluck meal immediately after the services at the Eagles, 312 S 4th St. The family will provide the main course. We would be thankful if those attending would bring a side dish or dessert to share. We look forward to spending time with you as we remember Angie.
Donations to offset these unexpected funeral costs would be truly helpful and greatly appreciated. Donations can be sent to Olivia, Angie’s eldest daughter via venmo (@koliviakrause) or by check. Please reach out to any immediate family member if you are not already in contact with Olivia, and we can share her contact information.
We would also appreciate and understand if you prefer to send flowers. Flowers can be sent to Seven Dolors the morning of the service. We do have an alternate address if the delivery is before that date. Please be in touch if this additional address is needed.
Thank you all for supporting our family during this time, and we hope to see you at the services.
