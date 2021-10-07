WICHITA - Angela Gay Mooneyham, 69, passed away October 3, 2021 in Wichita, KS. She was born October 9, 1951 in Ellsworth, KS to Pauline (LaPierre) and Keith Woodmansee.
Angela worked the last 15 years for USD 259 as a special-needs (para) and teacher at Wichita West High school. She enjoyed working with the youth who had special needs and the disabled. Angela was a graduate of Friends University with a bachelor’s degree. She loved education. She was a member of the Ellsworth VFW Auxiliary #6485, Mulvane American Legion Auxiliary #136, and the Grace Lutheran Church in Wichita, KS. She loved her family deeply, most of all watching her grandkids grow up and spending time with them whenever she could. She loved to travel and take road trips to visit them every chance she had.
Angela is survived by her son, James Mooneyham (Janelle) of Maize, KS; son, Jeff Mooneyham of Lewisport, KY; son, Jon Mooneyham of Pleasant Hill, MO; grandchildren, Grant Mooneyham, Karley Mooneyham, Cooper Dotts, Brianna Mooneyham, Braxton Mooneyham, Landon Mooneyham, Logan Mooneyham, James Daniel Mooneyham, Amelia Mooneyham, John Joseph Mooneyham, and Justus Mooneyham; brother, Kent Woodmansee (Betty) of Greenville, TX; and sister, Lee LaPierre of Caldwell, KS. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and brother, Paul Woodmansee.
Visitation: 9-11 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.
Funeral service: 11 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at Parsons Funeral Home with burial following in the Buckeye Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth VFW Auxiliary #6485 or Grace Lutheran Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be made at parsonsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.