Angela Marie Anstaett, age 52, of Riley, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from a horse riding accident at her home.
She was born to Verlyn Dean and Paula Lou (Phillips) Larson on October 17, 1968 in Manhattan, Kansas. Angela spent her childhood on the family farm east of Riley on Mill Creek. She later moved to Manhattan with her sister Pamela. Angela graduated from Manhattan High School in 1987, and received her nursing degree from Barton County Community College in 1992.
On July 26, 1997 at the Sedalia Community Church, she married Barton Edward Anstaett. In 2015, Angela and Bart moved into Angela’s childhood home.
Angela worked as a Registered Nurse at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas for over 24 years. She was a member of the National Barrel Horse Association for many years. Horses had been her passion since she was old enough to crawl up on one.
Bart and Angela have been involved with foster care for over 10 years. They volunteered at Flint Hills Foster Teen Camps for 7 years. Most recently they have been part of the leadership team starting Camp L.I.T., a new camp for foster teens. Through this time, they have given unconditional love to the many foster kids entrusted to their care.
In addition to her husband Bart, she is survived by two sons, Cody Michael Jones and wife Lindsay of Salina and Andrew Lincoln Anstaett of the home; two brothers, James Larson and partner Lynnette of Junction City and Mark Larson and wife Diane of Dunlap, Illinois along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Pamela Marsch and sister-in-law Candice Reed.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Rock Hills Church in Manhattan with Pastor Garrett Renner officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Private family burial will be in the Leonardville City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Camp L.I.T. and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
