Amy Louise Friesen Ward died July 31, 2021, surrounded by her family after a brief but valiant battle with ovarian cancer, which she had previously beaten against the odds.
Amy was born April 25, 1961, in Tucson, Arizona, to Wanda (Bollinger) and Vernon Friesen. The family moved to McPherson, then to Manhattan, where she graduated from Manhattan High School. She graduated from Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas, majoring in Speech and Drama, where she was the recipient of the coveted Thresher Award for Drama.
She married Eric Ward in 1993. They have two children, Kendra Lind (husband Eric Lind) of Topeka, and Josh Ward of Manhattan.
Amy was the librarian, drama teacher, and lunch lady at Flint Hills Christian School, Manhattan for many years. She was an active member of Living Word Church, where she previously served as part of the worship team. She was known for her joyous spirit and love for people, and brought smiles wherever she went, no matter her circumstances.
Her father preceded her in death, and she is survived by her mother, husband, both children, granddaughter Maddie, sister Janell Epp and her family in Hesston, and a brother Jeff Friesen, on the west coast.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00p.m. Friday August 6 at the Living Word Church in Manhattan.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at the Living Word Church on Saturday, August 7 at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Flint Hills Christian School library and drama department. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
