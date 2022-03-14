Amy J. Everett, age 61, a longtime Manhattan, KS. resident, died December 14, 2021, at Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House. She was born July 31, 1960, in Manhattan. She was the daughter of Art and Angie Post and the second oldest of four children. Attended Seven Dolors parochial school and Luckey High. During those years she felt the value of faith, friendships and family support. She continued her education through Kansas State University and later transferred to Marymount College (Salina, KS.) where she obtained her nursing degree.
Growing up, her family spent countless hours at Tuttle Creek Lake waterskiing, camping with friends and perfecting the art of making s’mores over a campfire. In addition, family trips to the grandparent’s farm in western Kansas provided horseback riding, baking with Grandma and playing cards. The family made many trips to Dallas, TX to see cousins, aunts and uncles; all the while enriching Amy’s passion for “family first”. She also was a seamstress, avid runner, and cooking extraordinaire.
During high school, Amy met her future husband, Brad. They married April 22, 1989, after dating for 11 years. The delay should be placed on Brad and the patience awarded to Amy! Amy and Brad had four children (Lauren (Bascue), Kristen, Kathryn and Michael). Amy felt that it was important that her children’s education would mirror her own. That commitment strengthened their ability to pursue higher education, be kind, and remain humble.
Amy enjoyed exploring all that nursing had to offer; she began her career in labor/delivery, later transitioned to Diabetes Education, then hospice, school nursing, and finally, at the end of her career, she returned to her true niche in Diabetes Education. She was able to connect with her patients about making healthy life choices. Those traits carried over at home…though her husband snuck in some ice cream in the evenings.
Her life was shortened with a diagnosis of colon cancer in the fall of 2019. She did her best to fight this deadly disease with hope, dignity, and faith in God. Wanting to cherish every moment left, she loved to FaceTime her children, extended family, and especially her grandson, Brooks.
Amy was preceded in death by her father, Art Post, of Manhattan. She is survived by her husband Brad of Wamego, KS., Lauren and Bret & Brooks (grandbaby) Bascue of Lenexa, KS., Kristen of Madison, WI., Kathryn of Chicago, IL., Michael of Kansas City, KS., her mother Angie Post of Manhattan, KS., siblings: Greg of Denver, CO., Steve of Dallas, TX., Nancy Haile of Denver, CO., and their family members, and countless extended family that loved Amy so much.
She will be missed and will always be remembered for one of her proudest accomplishments: raising four children (and a husband). Her legacy of being best mom and grandma possible, a caring wife / daughter / sister, and a genuine friend to those around her, will carry on for years to come.
A celebration of life with be held, Saturday, March 19th, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn, Manhattan, KS, starting at 11:30 A.M. Her remains will be laid to rest at 10:30 A.M. Saturday at Sunrise Cemetery. To RSVP for the Celebration of Life please go to this link: https://www.paperlesspost.com/go/rQALRA5H78odk7C4BRpwl
Online condolences may be left for the family
Memorial contributions may be made to the Amy Everett Whoville Express Foundation through the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
