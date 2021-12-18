Amy Everett Dec 18, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amy J. Everett, age 61, a longtime Manhattan resident, died December 14, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House.She was born July 31, 1960, in Manhattan, the daughter of Art and Angie Post.A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Manhattan boys' basketball falls short versus hot-shooting Topeka West Manhattan girls blow out Topeka West for 2nd straight win Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks Riley County police board talks interim RCPD director, direction for position 2 dead in Kansas wildfires fueled by windy, dry weather Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: 'Joe Biden won' Toughest sentence yet for any Capitol rioter: over 5 years Wildcats land transfer Virginia defensive back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSources: K-State football player shot early Sunday in AggievilleStorm, powerful winds cause power outage, damage throughout areaFort Riley soldier confined on $1M bond for Aggieville shootingHere's why Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman made a change at offensive coordinatorFormer Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez commits to K-StateK-State football adds 13 players on early signing dayRiley County police arrest Fort Riley soldier for Aggieville shootingRCPD arrests Manhattan man after armed standoff on Bluemont AvenueJessica Maree Van HornJunction City remains under boil water advisory after storm damages water plant Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads City Maintenance Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.