Amy J. Everett, age 61, a longtime Manhattan resident, died December 14, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House.

She was born July 31, 1960, in Manhattan, the daughter of Art and Angie Post.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.

