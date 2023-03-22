Alvin Ray King, 63, of Manhattan, died Monday, March 20th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital.
Alvin was born in Manhattan, on July 3, 1959, the son of the late Alyce Joyce (Tidwell) and Loren Edward King. He was a 1977 graduate of Manhattan High School. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Sue (Nelson) King. The couple was wed in Manhattan on July 21st, 1979. Over the years Alvin was a loyal employee as a truck driver for many companies such as Foley Equipment of Manhattan, Manko Windows, Bayer Construction, KDOT, Artex Manufacturing, and Kershaw Ready Mix. Alvin enjoyed spending his time outdoors camping, fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved playing cards with his friends and watching sports, especially the Wildcats. Those who knew him, know he always enjoyed a good laugh, telling a story, and spending quality time with his family and friends.
Alvin was loved and cherished by many people including; His daughter Stacey M (Kenneth) Scarbrough, of Topeka; His son Michael A (Emily) King, of Shawnee; His 3 grandchildren Jaxon Scarbrough, Adley, and Aiden King; His two sisters Teri G (Lewis) Cragg, of Wamego, and Linda S. King-Lake, of Manhattan.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home (1317 W. Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, KS 66502). A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 27th at 2:30 pm at the same location. Graveside Services will follow at the Valley View Cemetery in Manhattan, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Friends of Tuttle Creek State Park. Donations may be sent to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Alvin’s name.
