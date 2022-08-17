Dr. Allen LeRoy Reynolds, DDS, 74, of Saint George, KS, passed away on Friday, August 12th, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital, Manhattan. He was a retired dentist from Dodge City.

Allen was born in Dodge City, KS on July 10, 1948, the son of the late Edna V (Allen) Reynolds and Charles Andrew "Andy" Reynolds. He was the widower of Barbara Ann (Tracy) Reynolds, they married in Kansas City, Kansas on July 14, 1968. Allen graduated from Dodge City High School in 1965 and the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 1972.

