Dr. Allen LeRoy Reynolds, DDS, 74, of Saint George, KS, passed away on Friday, August 12th, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital, Manhattan. He was a retired dentist from Dodge City.
Allen was born in Dodge City, KS on July 10, 1948, the son of the late Edna V (Allen) Reynolds and Charles Andrew "Andy" Reynolds. He was the widower of Barbara Ann (Tracy) Reynolds, they married in Kansas City, Kansas on July 14, 1968. Allen graduated from Dodge City High School in 1965 and the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 1972.
Allen is survived by two daughters, Renae Mercado (husband Anthony), of Manhattan, KS; Kimberly Reynolds, of Saint George, KS; son, Christopher A. Reynolds, of Wichita and 5 grandchildren, Kaiton and Brecken Padget, Schandon, and Scarlett Mercado, and Marissa Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, both parents, his sister Carol Cloug, and his daughter-in-law, Tracey Barber Reynolds.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family in Dodge City. Allen will be buried with Barbara at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the choice of the donor.
To send e-mail condolence to the family, visit the funeral home website; irvinparkview.com. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
