Allan Miller

Apr 13, 2023

Allan Miller, 65, of Manhattan, died Tuesday (April 11, 2023) at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.Arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
