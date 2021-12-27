Dr. Allan D. Holiday Jr., 64, of Junction City, KS, died peacefully on December 14, 2021. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in August.
Allan was born in Joplin, MO, the son of Allan D. Holiday Sr. and Lyn Havens Holiday. He was known as “Tad” among family throughout his life, short for “Tiny Allan Drysdale,” while colleagues, patients, and friends affectionately referred to him as “Doc”. Allan was raised in Overland Park before attending Kansas State University, graduating with degrees in Agricultural Economics and Pre-Medicine. He was an active member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, where he forged countless lasting friendships and served as Chapter Adviser for many years. He earned his medical degree at the University of Kansas, where he met his wife, Mary, who became an accomplished OB/GYN in her too-short life. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN before returning to Kansas to practice in Manhattan and Junction City.
Allan was a man of many interests and a lifelong learner. In high school, he rebuilt a Triumph TR4 sports car in his parent’s garage. One of his first jobs was at the Meadowbrook Country Club, where he learned to take pride in his work and developed a passion for the art of shoe shining. In college, he worked on the summer wheat harvest, traveling from Texas to Canada. Allan loved to travel, especially with his son, Jarrod. They made many memories together all over the Northern Hemisphere, including a month-long trip throughout East Asia the summer before Jarrod went to college.
Allan was a passionate outdoorsman throughout his life. He loved the challenge of fishing for Muskie in Canada. He loved working the land and raising cattle. He enjoyed spending time with friends at Milford Lake. He was an enthusiastic collector of art, particularly landscapes highlighting his beloved Kansas Flint Hills. In later years, he became a craftsman, engraving the historic firearms he collected.
Allan was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Morehouse, and his mother, Lyn Holiday. He is survived by his son, Jarrod Holiday (Cammie); father, Allan Holiday Sr.; sister, Heidi VanLandingham (Don); and brother, John Holiday (Dana); along with nieces, nephews, and close friends. Allan will be greatly missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.