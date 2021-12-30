Allan Martin Cyriacks passed away on Sunday, December 26th, at home, with family close by. He was born on November 27, 1928, to Martin George and Anna Taleta (Ackerman) Cyriacks in the town of Gothenburg, Nebraska.
Allan was united in marriage to Phyllis Ann Stewart on January 24, 1954 in Lincoln, Nebraska at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Before retiring, he worked at KSU in the printing and duplication department in Umberger Hall. But his main occupation was serving as an unpaid minister of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 70 years.
Allan is survived by his wife Phyllis; a son, Gilbert Cyriacks and his wife Barbara, of Manhattan; brother-in-law Tom Stewart and his wife Wanda of Lincoln, Nebraska, sister-in-law Rose Stewart, also of Lincoln, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews.
A virtual memorial service will be held via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. on January 8th, 2022.
Meeting ID: 859 0975 6713
Passcode: faithful
Allan had a high respect for the work done by Jehovah’s Witnesses that helps millions of people worldwide. So, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Jehovah's Witnesses at donate.jw.org. and select "Worldwide Work".
A private graveside service will be held before inurnment at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, KS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.