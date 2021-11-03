A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Anderson Elementary School, Wichita, Kansas for Alison S. McVay, age 43. She was born July 5, 1978 in Atchison, Kansas to Ted McVay and Sharon Brennan McVay and passed away on October 28, 2021 at her home.
Alison graduated from Kingman High School and Emporia State University and began her teaching career in the Wichita Public School system. She was passionate about teaching and all her children held a special place in her heart. Alison pursued a master’s degree in special education and held her colleagues in high regard at Anderson Elementary School. The only thing she loved more than teaching was her therapy dog Custer and her nieces and nephews. Her love for all things Kansas State and Kansas State Football was evident daily.
Alison is survived by her father and step-mother Ted and Sue McVay; mother Sharon McVay and friend Fred Bammes; sister Angela (Matt) Landwehr; step-sister Angie (Luke) Schmidt; step-brother Jason (Ghen) Hess; nephews McCoy Landwehr; Ben and Jacob Schmidt; Liam Hess and nieces Jacqie Schmidt; Cassie and Amarisse Hess. She was preceded in death by her therapy dog, Custer.
The family is requiring masks be used and encourage Kansas State or Anderson Elementary casual attire be worn for the service. Also, nonperishable food items are being requested for the Anderson Elementary Holiday Food Drive. Memorials may be made to Anderson Elementary School in care of Livingston Funeral Home, 1830 N Main, Kingman, KS 67068.
