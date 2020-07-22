Alice Marie Michaelis, 98, of Paxico, Kansas, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury. Visitation, Friday from 6:00 pm until 8: 00 pm, Rosary at 7:00 pm.
Latest News
