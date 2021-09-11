Sept. 6, 1930 – Sept. 7, 2021
Alice M. Bowden passed away on Sept. 7, 2021 at Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan, KS. Alice was born Sept. 6, 1930, in Wyandotte, MI to George J. and Susan (McPherson) Murray. Alice had a happy childhood spending summers with her family at her grandma’s cottage on Cavanaugh Lake. Alice was an excellent student and spelling bee champion and skipped two grades during elementary school. Alice was also an excellent singer from an early age and first performed on-stage at the age of six.
After WWII, Alice met veteran Robert Bowden, also from Wyandotte, at Michigan State University. They shared a love for music and were married on June 8, 1951. Alice raised her family in Troy, MI and was fortunate to be surrounded by incredibly wonderful neighbors over the years. She worked hard and got a Master of Education degree from Oakland University and taught second to fifth grade for 25 years in the Avondale School District. She received recognition as an outstanding teacher and loved it when former students came back to visit her.
After retirement, Alice devoted much of her time to singing in her church choir, a passion she shared with husband, Bob. According to Alice, one of the luckiest things in her life was having her grandchildren, Lynne and Alex, as next-door neighbors. She loved the chance to share their young lives and walk them to and from school. Alice loved spending time and beachcombing on Sanibel Island, FL and reported going there at least 28 times over the years with her family.
After experiencing declining health, Alice moved to Manhattan, KS to be near her son, Bob, and daughter-in-law Ann in 2015. Alice prospered in her new home and made many new friends. Alice was a people person and loved her friendships with all the residents, nurses, aides, and staff at Via Christi. She was especially lucky to befriend fellow resident Caroline Mulhern and share their love of word play and spelling.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and sisters Marilyn and Sylvia.
Survivors include son Bob (Ann), Manhattan, KS; daughter Andrea, Boca Raton, FL; son David (Cheryl), Glen Allen, VA; nieces Lisa (Roger) and Elaine (Larry), nephews Michael (Mary) and Ellis, grandchildren David, Daniel, Lynne (Juan), Alex, Elena, Maya, and two great-grandchildren Abby and Emmy.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for the family.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.