Iuka - Alice Anna Johnson (Langworthy), 87, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Leisure Homestead in St. John. She was born June 19, 1933 in Holly, Colorado to Thomas Richard and Lilly (Thompson) Wort. Alice married Luther Johnson on June 25, 1951 in Ratone, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on November 27, 1981. She then married Bill Langworthy on September 2, 1982 in Quilcene, Washington. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2006.
Alice worked for Kansas State University as a Lab Assistant. She was a member of Pratt Bible Church and PRMC Auxiliary. She volunteered for RSVP and volunteered to read to residents at the hospice house and various nursing homes in Pratt. She loved Jesus, knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening, playing cards, backyard bird watching, fishing, and working Jig Saw Puzzles..
She is survived by her daughter, Susie (Delbert) Boese of Iuka; sons, Leroy Johnson of Wamego and Terry Johnson of Canton, North Carolina; stepson, Bill Langworthy of Alaska; brother, John Wort of Ada, Oklahoma; sister, Verna Nichols of Boise, Idaho; 8 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Alice is preceded in death by her husbands, Luther Johnson and Bill Langworthy; parents; stepdad, Peter Isaiah Wort; and brother, Dick Wort.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Pratt Bible Church, with Pastor JD Huxman presiding.
Memorials may be made to Pratt Bible Church in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
