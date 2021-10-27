Alice Howard, 88, Manhattan, KS, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at Bramblage House, Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan.
Alice, the daughter of Albert and Dorthea (Thorberg) Larson, was born on the Larson Homestead, east of Petersburg, NE on November 25, 1932. She was the seventh of nine children. She was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran North Branch Church, attended Boone County District 52 Country School through 9th grade, graduating from Albion High School in 1950. She married Max A. Porter on May 20, 1951, in Albion, NE, and moved to Phillipsburg, KS in 1953. To this union, three children were born. They divorced in 1978. She married W. Max Howard on October 30, 1982, in Salina, KS. They lived in Larned, KS where they owned and operated the Best Western Townsman Inn. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2013.
Alice was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church, Manhattan, KS, and a former member of Lutheran Churches in Phillipsburg, KS, Salina, KS, and Albert, KS.
Alice is survived by her son, Jerre Porter (Kayleen Logan), Rock Springs, WY; daughters Jeanette (Jim) Marfield, Platte City, MO; Jennifer (Doug) Byarlay, Randolph, KS; and stepdaughters, Christina (Charles) Hagerman, Larned, KS; Catherine Hickman, Manhattan, KS. Alice is also survived by sisters, Margaret Jacobson, Centennial, CO; Dorothy Tisthammer, Albion, NE; Laura Muenchrath, Coos Bay, OR.; sisters-in-law, Beverly Larson, Albion, NE; Donna Howard, Sabetha, KS; Janice Olson, Shelton, WA; brother-in-law: Tom Quinlan, Denver, CO; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband W. Max Howard, four sisters, Myrna Ahrens, Vera Runnels; Caryll Karges, Glenys Quinlan; brother Dean Larson and 9 brother’s in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Manhattan, KS with Pastor Austin English, masks strongly preferred. Refreshments will be served after the service at Meadowlark. Burial at the North Branch Cemetery, Petersburg, NE. Memorial Service Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Peace Lutheran Church, Manhattan, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are to be made to the Alice Howard Memorial which will be divided between organizations supporting Tourette Syndrome, Crohn’s Disease, and Juvenile Diabetes. Memorials can be sent to Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS.
