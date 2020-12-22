Alice Elizabeth (Cline) Fehr, age 94, died December 17, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born December 12, 1926, in Little River, KS.
Survivors include her four children: Cindy Roberts and her husband James of Herington, KS, Leslie Fehr and his wife Corrine of Junction City, KS, Gaylen Fehr and his wife Carol of Marysville, KS, and Ronald Fehr and his wife Renee of Manhattan, KS; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Cremation is planned with private family services. Inurnment will be in the Mission Hills Cemetery in Smolan, KS.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Kansas State University Foundation for the KSU Gardens or the Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
