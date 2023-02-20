Alice Arlene (Burns) Birnbaum Edmunds, age 83, a longtime Manhattan, KS resident, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on February 14, 2023, in Wilmington, NC.
Alice was born December 29, 1939, on the family farm near Valley Falls, Kansas. She was one of eleven children born to James “Jim” and Bertha (Wenzl) Burns.
Alice was married to Roger Dean Birnbaum on November 28, 1959, in Valley Falls, Kansas. Roger served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. During this time, they lived in many areas including Kansas, Bermuda, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida. They finally settled in Manhattan when Roger retired from the Air Force. Roger preceded Alice in death on September 14, 1988. She later married Leon Kenneth Edmunds on January 13, 1990. Leon preceded Alice in death on July 26, 2013.
Alice worked at a variety of jobs including as a key punch operator, at the KSU Alumni Center, the Manhattan Library Talking Books, at Ballard’s and with Kaw Valley Greenhouses. Primarily, Alice was a homemaker and family caregiver. Alice cared for Roger during his long illness and then in her later years, she cared for Leon.
Growing up, Alice was involved with and loved her family farm life, school activities, choir and 4-H. Alice loved to cook and was well known for entertaining family and friends at her home. She enjoyed doing laundry, flower gardening, watercolor painting, quilting, playing bridge/cards, had a wonderful voice and enjoyed singing, had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Most of all, Alice was devoted to her family and loved the role of being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Alice was a very social person and made friends wherever she was.
Alice and Leon wintered in Texas and Arizona and summered at Leon’s earth home in Wisconsin. Alice loved to have visitors and always showed everyone a great time.
Alice was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, active with Circle 6, and enjoyed volunteering at the Budget Shop.
Survivors include her four children: Jeff Birnbaum and his wife Cindy of Leland, NC, Theresa Crubel and her husband Tracy of Manhattan, Bruce Birnbaum and his wife Allison of Olathe, and Renee Jones and her husband Patrick of Shawnee, KS; five siblings: Mary Triggs of Topeka, KS, Margaret Dawson of Baton Rouge, LA, Rita Burns of Topeka, Tom Burns (Peggy) of Topeka, and Phil Burns (Shirley) of West Point, NE; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and the Edmunds family that was a large part of her life for many years.
Alice was preceded in death by two grandsons: Blake Birnbaum and Brandon Crubel; and five siblings: Ruth Langen, Ray, Pat, Paul and Terry Burns.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 24th, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Manhattan, with Father Ryan McCandless as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 23rd, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A Parish Vigil will follow at 7:00 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.
