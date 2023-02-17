Alice Edmunds Feb 17, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alice Arlene (Burns) Birnbaum Edmunds, age 83, a longtime Manhattan resident, died February 14, 2023, in Wilmington, NC.She was born December 29, 1939, on the family farm near Valley Falls, Kansas.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News After 28 years, man wrongfully convicted of murder is free Former Theranos exec seeks to avoid lengthy prison sentence EPA moves to restore rule on mercury from power plants DOJ search of Pence's office turns up no new classified docs Amazon asks corporate staff to be in offices 3 days a week RCPD: Threat to Manhattan High School not credible; officers on hand for school dismissal MHS boys' swimming makes state finals in 9 events Police report for Feb. 17, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinter storm warning in effect for Manhattan area as 4-8 inches of snow possibleOUR NEIGHBORS | Arrow Coffee owners have vision of sharing special products with publicLongtime K-State donor Jack Vanier dies at 94Missouri man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-70Kent DickWHAT IS LOVE? | Frank Bergman Elementary 3rd-graders offer thoughts on loveMan arrested for criminal trespass at local schools, preschoolRoger L. FarrellKathryn RichardsonRCPD arrests Colorado man for sexual exploitation of child Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
