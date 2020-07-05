Alfred “Buzz” Heidel, age 83, died on Monday July 1, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.
He was born on April 30, 1937 in rural Manhattan, Kansas the son of Richard Rudolph & Clara Cecelia (Moske) Heidel the youngest of 7 children. Buzz graduated from Lucky High School with the class of 1956. He was a lifetime farmer and rancher in the Ashland Bottoms community near Manhattan.
Buzz had a strong love and passion for the land and the livestock he cared for, and for the wildlife that surrounded him. When time allowed Buzz enjoyed hunting with his brother Sam and many close friends. He was an avid and successful tracker and wildlife rustler. He didn’t have any interest in shooting but loved to participate in the hunt. Buzz also was fortunate to have worked together with his family, and especially his brothers, for his whole life. They were a ranching and farming dynasty that were devoted to working the land and cattle. Buzz had a true passion for Allis Chalmers tractors and Hereford cattle. All part of the country life he lived and loved. He was a true, dear friend to many and enjoyed making people laugh and smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Bernard (1951), Arthur “Glenn” (2004), Edwin (2005), Wayne (2011), Dennis “Sam” (2014) and Veronica Barry (2014).
Survivors include his special lady: Dianna Fay and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the Seven Dolor’s Catholic Church, Manhattan, Kansas with Father Kerry Ninemire officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery at Lake Elbo, Manhattan, Kansas.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Monday July 6, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas. A Parish Vigil will be at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Homecare &Hospice in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
