Albert “Bert” A. Wessel, age 95, of Frankfort, died April 6, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, after a battle with cancer. A Rosary will be said at 7:00 pm, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Frankfort. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June, 12, 2020, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Frankfort. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Frankfort. Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
