Alan R. Clark, 79, passed from this life Monday May 9, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, following a 7-year battle with cancer. Alan was born March 26, 1943 to parents Fred R. and Marjorie Anemone (Orton) Clark, in Council Grove, Ks. Alan was the 2nd of 4 children. He grew up on the farm near Alta Vista, Ks. He graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1961.
Alan attended Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas and graduated from their 2-year program in Auto Mechanics and Autobody Repair. He served in the Kansas Air National Guard from 1964-1970 as an Electric Power Production Specialist. He achieved the rank of Airman 1st Class.
Alan united in marriage Dec. 12, 1969 with Sharon (Macy). Alan and Sharon had 2 children, Alison Faye and Ross Alan.
Alan owned and operated the Alan Clark Body Shop for most of his adult life. The shop still retained his name. Alan was a successful and respected business man. He served as State President of the Automotive Service Council of Kansas. Alan loved his “SNAP-ON” tools.
Alan worked for Bayer Construction Company; overseeing the building of their Truck Service Shop and then managing it.
Alan later worked for the family-owned Alta Vista State Bank, serving as a Director and Executive Vice President. Following the death of his parents, Alan and Sharon bought the family farm that represents 6 generations of ownership. As good stewards of the land, Alan and Sharon received the Kansas Bankers Conservation Award in 2004, and proudly leaves the farm for future generations. Alan loved being at the farm; building ponds-building fences-clearing timber-enjoying nature.
Alan was a Wreck Builder and Fabricator. He re-built many vehicles over his lifetime. He also built many Jeeps. He was a member of the Flint Hills Jeep Club and hooked-up with the Colorado Scrambler Club for many adventurous trail rides in the mountains he so loved. Alan authored a book about his life in the 60’s and 70’s. He calls it Autobody Boy. Alan was a proud Lifetime Member of the NRA and a member of Crestview Christian Church.
Alan was proceeded in death by his parents, his son, Ross and his sister, Elizabeth Moyer.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon, of the home; his daughter Alison Emme (Christopher); Beloved grandchildren Alexander Christopher and Sarah Anemone Emme of Manhattan; sister Penny Clark of Beaumont, Texas and brother, John Clark of Alta Vista, Ks. Also, Namesakes: Keith Alan Metcalf of Independence, Ks and Godson, Marshall Alan DeSotel of Kalona, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 8:00p.m. Monday May 16, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday May 17, 2022 at the Crestview Christian Church, 3940 Excel Road in Manhattan. Interment will follow in the Welcome Cemetery in Rural Geary County, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested in memory of Alan to the Crestview Christian Church or the Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
