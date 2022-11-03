Agnes Eldora (Ellie) Morton was born on November 13, 1939, the daughter of Herman and Mary Mills, and departed this life on October 28, 2022 at Bramlage House, Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. Ellie had the glory of being raised by her maternal grandmother, Betty Toepffer, from cradle to adulthood. She attended Manhattan public schools through to graduation in 1957.
In 1960, Ellie married the love of her life, B. Laurie Collins, and spent 12 wonderfully happy years with him until his death of a brain hemorrhage. Laurie’s mother, Ursula Collins, was an avid gardener and taught Ellie her true love of the earth. Ellie designed and planted beautiful flower gardens wherever she lived for the rest of her life.
Three years after Laurie’s death, Ellie married Richard Douglas Smith. Richard died of lung cancer in 1982. Eight years later, Ellie married Doyle W. Morton.
A life-long member of First United Methodist Church, Ellie was an active member of the church family. She supported the church in various capacities including Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class, UWF Koinonia Circle, helping in the food pantry, and serving as a Stephen Minister for many years.
Ellie worked for 36 years as a property casualty underwriter at Kansas Farm Bureau. As an avid Kansas State University football fan, she traveled with friends to many bowl games. She also cheered for the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ellie enjoyed being part of Cloverleaf Swingers square dance club and was a long-time member of Konza Prairie Quilters Guild. An accomplished seamstress, she created many beautiful quilts for her friends and family. She was an active member of Chapter GX, P.E.O. Sisterhood, where her profound faith made her an ideal chaplain.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Richelle Cooper (Blake), grandchildren Emily Cooper (Scott Komula), Drew Cooper (Samantha), great grandchildren Bella, Davis, and Cash Cooper, and a host of friends.
Her family is holding a celebration of life ceremony at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Riley County Humane Society.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
