Agnes Eldora (Ellie) Morton was born on November 13, 1939, the daughter of Herman and Mary Mills, and departed this life on October 28, 2022 at Bramlage House, Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. Ellie had the glory of being raised by her maternal grandmother, Betty Toepffer, from cradle to adulthood. She attended Manhattan public schools through to graduation in 1957.

In 1960, Ellie married the love of her life, B. Laurie Collins, and spent 12 wonderfully happy years with him until his death of a brain hemorrhage. Laurie’s mother, Ursula Collins, was an avid gardener and taught Ellie her true love of the earth. Ellie designed and planted beautiful flower gardens wherever she lived for the rest of her life.

