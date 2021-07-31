Adam Lee Samuelson, age 38, of Randolph, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born on March 18, 1983 in Wamego, the son of James “Sam” Darwin and Connie Sue (Orsborn) Samuelson. He graduated from Rock Creek High School in 2001 and received a degree in Graphic Art and Design from Manhattan Area Technical College.
On April 18, 2021, he married Kerrie Ann Volpert. She survives of the home.
Adam worked for Shilling Construction doing many different jobs. He was a social butterfly and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed collecting elephants and gaming. He was a loving husband, father and son.
In addition to his wife Kerrie, he is survived by his parents, Sam and Connie Samuelson of Westmoreland; his brother, Nick Samuelson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three step sons, Cian, Rylan and Damon; one grandmother, Norma Orsborn of Blue Rapids; a nephew, Shawn Samuelson; a niece, Jazmine Samuelson; one aunt, one uncle and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by three grandparents, Arno and Eleanor Samuelson and Marvin Orsborn.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Adam Samuelson Memorial Fund and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
