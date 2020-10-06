Ada Louise Whitten, 85, of Wamego, Kansas, died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Ada will lie-in-state on Thursday, beginning at 3:00 pm; visitation from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to Good Samaritan Society- Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
