Ada Belle Herbic, 80, of Alma, Kansas, died Friday, September 25, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in McFarland, visitation prior to the service at 9:30 am. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran or St. John Lutheran School.
Ada Herbic
