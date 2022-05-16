MANHATTAN - Abby Linn Stous, 38, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 near St. George, KS, as the result of a vehicle accident. She was born August 28, 1983 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of Keith Eric Eubanks and Celeste “Renee” (Chilson) Meininger.
Abby graduated from Holton High School in 2001. She attended a semester at Kansas State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Rasmussen College.
She was a Para for Central Elementary School, Certified Nurse’s Aide at Stormont Vail Hospital and had worked for the State of Kansas in the Revenue Department. Abby had owned and operated Lee’s Flower Shop in Holton and most recently was working for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas in internal and external sales.
Abby attended Crestview Christian Church in Manhattan, served on Manhattan Chamber of Commerce through Blue Cross and Blue Shield, served as a Member of Building Better Moms, and volunteered for Hype/Manhattan Young Professionals.
Abby enjoyed being involved with all of her children’s activities; including being a Dance Mom and Football Mom.
She married Darin Robert Stous on June 9, 2007, in Holton. They would have celebrated 15 years of marriage this June.
Survivors include her husband Darin of the home, 4 children: Raegen, Leighton, Kinsington, and Harper all of the home; mother and step-father, Bruce and Renee Meininger of Westmoreland, KS; step-mother, Debbie Eubanks of Denison, KS; her in-laws, Dean and Karen Stous of Holton, KS; 2 half-sisters, Bailey Eubanks-Eisenbarth (Eric) of Denison, KS and Samantha Eubanks-Correll (Jacob) of Denison, KS and 3 step-brothers, Chris Torkelson (Courtney) Horton, KS, Ryan Meininger (Kelle) Hiawatha, KS, Juan Marin (Flor) Topeka, KS. She was preceded in death by her father, Keith E. Eubanks on April 1, 2020.
Visitation and viewing will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, May 19, 2022 at the Crestview Christian Church (3940 Excel Rd, Manhattan, KS). Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Crestview Christian Church. Burial will follow at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given for the Children of Darin and Abby Stous Educational Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. A guestbook will be available at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.