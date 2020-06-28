Aaron Franklin, Jr., 69, of Missouri, passed away on June 10, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri.
Aaron was born in Rosenheim, Germany to Aaron and Katherine Franklin on September 13, 1950. He was briefly married to Sandy Ruby, divorced, married Beth Glessner and they share two children together, they divorced in 1999. Aaron then married Karen Franklin and they shared four children who he loved as his own.
Aaron was preceded in death by his wife Karen G Franklin, and his parents.
Aaron, Jr. is survived by his brother Howard Franklin and his wife Heather, his children, Aaron Shay, Niki Rakowitz, Rochelle Verrego, Stephanie Ralson, Daniel Dean, Jeremy Dean, and his 7 grand children; Zachary, Danyel, Abigale, Andrew, Kimberly, Brick, and Alex, along with two great grand daughters EmmaLi and Rosalie.
Aaron proudly served in the Army and was awarded several certificates of appreciation during his service.
Aaron was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, and friend.
Prayer: A beautiful life that came to an end, he died, he lived, a friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of the love you gave, and we will never forget.
Military honors will be 1pm, July 10, 2020 at Kansas Veterans cemetery at Fort. Riley.
