A. Ramona Johnston, age 91 of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
She was born on September 8, 1928 in Olsburg, the daughter of Hans and Agnes (Rasmussen) Vandahl. She graduated from Cleburne High School and Kansas State University with a degree in education.
On May 28, 1978, she married Robert Edward Johnston. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Ramona’s first year of teaching was at Springside in Pottawatomie County. After that, she taught elementary school in Fostoria, St. George, Rossville, Leonardville and Blue Valley Randolph. She was a member of the Mariadahl Lutheran Church, Olsburg Lutheran Church, Delta Kappa Gamma and Green Valley FCE. She enjoyed taking pictures, planting flowers, working in her garden, reading and playing the organ.
She is survived by one sister, Kathryn Nelson of Manhattan; five nieces and nephews, Mark Nelson, Kent Nelson (Liz), Kathy Mignano (Tom), Carolyn Mohr (Ken) and Marjean Newcomer and many great nieces, great nephews and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents; one brother, Elmer Vandahl and one sister, Helen Holt.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Mariadahl Cemetery in Olsburg with Rev. Keith Wiens officiating. Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Memorials have been established for the Olsburg Lutheran Church and Mariadahl Cemetery. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.