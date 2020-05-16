Gary Hasenbank
Gary L. Hasenbank, 74, of Newton, Kansas, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Gary was born on September 1, 1945, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Cleo and Lorraine Rowe Hasenbank. He attended local schools and St. George High School.
Gary worked as a machinist on farm and industrial equipment. He worked for Hay and Forage, Hesston Corporation for 30 years beginning in 1978 until he retired in 2008. He took pride in having perfect attendance, never missing a full day of work. He also worked as a newspaper carrier for The Kansan in Newton Kansas and Hutchinson News.
Gary loved his family, having large family gatherings and spending time with all of them. He was known to be stubborn, ornery and a jokester. He loved making his grandkids laugh with his Donald Duck impersonation. He and Betty loved to go on Vacation to Branson, Missouri and play cards, especially Rummy or Pitch, and go out to dinner with friends. Gary always had a cup of coffee in his hand and a label maker ready. He liked to go bowling and he was an avid K-State Wildcats fan, he enjoyed watching them play football and basketball.
Gary married Betty Marie Cotton on February 4, 1961 in Bath, Michigan. He proposed on their first date and they married a short time later. She survives at their home.
Gary is also survived by his children; Ron (Bee) Hasenbank, Godfrey, Illinois, DeAnna (Kevin) Ouderkirk, Walnut Creek, California, Sheena Kauffman, Brown Summit, North Carolina, Eric Hasenbank, Hillsboro, Kansas and Laura (Doug) Schmidt, Hillsboro, Kansas ; twenty-one grandchildren, Chris (Dena), Josh, Lewis, MaKenna, Chelsea, Ashley, Zach, Tyler (Kalli), Lindsay, Kelly, J.W. IV, Juston, Mickey, Angela, Thomas, Jeremy, Cody, Cory, Corey Ann, Brandon and Brian; nine great-grandchildren; his brothers, Larry Hasenbank (Sandy), Topeka, Lyle Hasenbank, McFarland, and Rick Hasenbank, Alta Vista; his sisters-in-law, Iva Hasenbank, Adams, OR, Anna Hasenbank, St. George and Diana Hasenbank, Marion; his brother-in-law, Louis Ward, Wamego, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Keith, Forrest, Dale and Don Hasenbank; his sister, Cleola Ward and his sister-in-law, Geraldine Hasenbank.
Gary will lie-in-state on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am until 6:00 pm so friends and family may come in and pay their respects. Family will greet friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions gathering limitations and social distancing will be required, wearing a mask is encouraged. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 am and burial will follow at the St. George Cemetery. Reverend Rick Hernandez will officiate. They suggest memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice House in Harvey County, and those may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
Jean (Hoffman) Bramwell
WAMEGO – Jean (Hoffman) Bramwell, 59, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Manhattan following a very short battle with cancer.
Jean was born June 1, 1960 in Wichita, Kansas, the oldest child of Bill and Trudie (Foltz) Hoffman. She graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1978, and later earned a degree in Accounting from Kansas State University. Following graduation, she worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Topeka, and later, worked for nearly 20 years at the Budget Department at Kansas State University. She was married to Jon
Bramwell on October 8, 1994 and they enjoyed over 25 years together. After her retirement from Kansas State University, she volunteered at Stoneybrook Retirement Village, the Via Christi Hospital Gift Shop, and worked part-time throughout the community.
She was a member of the Kappa Chi, and ESA Sororities. She attended University Christian Church.
She enjoyed following her daughter’s activities, Zumba workouts, and all things K-State. Jean was an avid cat lover, but most importantly loved spending time with her family and friends
Jean is survived by her husband Jon and daughter Raeann Bramwell. Others include 5 siblings: Kay Tomasu (Robert), Wichita; Mary Hoffman, Lawrence; Nancy Vanderpool (Troy), Lenexa; Skip Hoffman (Angela), Mission Hills; Keith Hoffman (Kate), Clay Center, mother-in-law Lorraine Bramwell, of Concordia, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Trudie Hoffman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Hoffman residence, 502 N. 1st Street, Westmoreland, Kansas with social distancing protocol in place. The family has suggested memorials to the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.
Christian J. Clowers
Chris Clowers, age 59, passed away April 30, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Nov 14, 1960 to James and Carolee (Baertch) Clowers at Kincheloe AFB, Sault Ste Marie, MI. Raised as an Air Force “brat” Chris spent his youth at various locations including Anchorage, AK; Dover, NH; Enon, OH; Lompoc, CA; Alexandria, LA; and St. Louis MO. A graduate of Alexandria (LA) High School he attended Kansas State University and remained a lifelong resident of Manhattan, Kansas until his transfer to San Antonio in 2015.
Chris was employed by Quanta Utility Engineering Services in San Antonio following positions with Kansas Department of Transportation, Riley County Public Works and several years as manager of Hibachi Hut in Aggieville.
Chris is survived by his wife, Audrey; stepmother Karen Clowers; step-siblings Jennifer (Matt) Linden and Jeffrey (Jessica) Ansell; mother-in-law Margaret Harenchar, sisters-in-law Linda Anderson and Barbara (Steve) Bright and a host of nieces and nephews to whom Chris lovingly passed on many questionable activities to the dismay of their parents.
A celebration of life will take place later in Manhattan, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the donor’s charity of choice.
Vonita “Bonnie” Darlyne Hudson
Vonita “Bonnie” Darlyne Hudson, 81, of Topeka passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.
Bonnie was born May 8, 1939 in Leavenworth, Kansas the daughter of Henry Glenn and Frankie (White) Brune. She was the fifth of eight children. Bonnie grew up around Jarbalo, Kansas and attended Jarbalo schools. She later went back to school and graduated in 1969 from Riley County High School. She attended classes while her young children were also in school.
Bonnie worked in retail over the years. She retired from Jostens as a layout technician. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Riley, Kansas. Bonnie enjoyed crocheting and reading before her battle with dementia took those away from her.
Bonnie was married to Gary Lee Hudson, Sr. on November 10, 1956 at their minister’s house. They were married for over 63 years; he survives.
Other survivors include her daughters, Vicky Welch of Topeka, KS, Cindy (Mel) Jones of Manhattan, KS and Jennifer (Chris) Oppliger of Overland Park, KS.; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Hudson of Wichita, KS; 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren her sister, Mary Jennings of Leavenworth; sisters-in-law, Linda Jones of Topeka and Margie Brune of Leavenworth, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her sons, Gary Hudson, Jr. and Benjamin Hudson.
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Avenue in Topeka on Saturday, May 23rd with a family visitation being held from 2:00-4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606. davidsonfuneral.com