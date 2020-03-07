Robert Schoeff
Robert Wayne “Bob” Schoeff, age 98, a longtime Manhattan resident, died February 28, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born September 15, 1921, in Huntington County, Indiana, the son of Christy L. and Isabel (Rice) Schoeff, and he grew up on a farm near Huntington.
He worked his way through college serving tables as an undergrad at Purdue University (where he met his wife, Evelyn) and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and his PhD from Purdue.
Bob was commissioned in the United States Marine Corp in January, 1943, and served in the South Pacific during World War II as an artillery officer. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Marine Corp Reserves in 1957 at the rank of Captain.
On December 23, 1945 he married Evelyn Erickson in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He worked for several agri-businesses in Indiana and Illinois before moving to Manhattan in 1960 when he joined the faculty at Kansas State University.
Dr. Schoeff was a Professor and Extension Specialist at Kansas State University specializing in marketing, management, and safety in the feed and grain industry. He created a dust explosion safety video series that was widely used by OSHA. Over the years, he received recognition for his outstanding contributions to the feed and grain industry from the American Feed Industry Association, the Grain Elevators and Processing Society and the American Feed Manufacturers Association. He was recognized around the world as an expert in grain elevator and feed mill safety and explosion prevention and was a respected consultant in the field even after his retirement from Kansas State.
Bob was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church where he served as the chair of the Property Committee for many years. He was an avid gardener and was known for his beautiful lawn and his amazing rose garden. Bob was an accomplished photographer. He also was a lifelong basketball and football fan and traveled to Texas and Ohio to cheer on his grandchildren as they played.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn on February 7, 2017, his brother Richard Schoeff, his son-in-law Gary Hawkes, and his great-granddaughter Emmeline Schoeff.
Survivors include his two children: Marcia Hawkes of Argyle, TX, and Eric Schoeff and his wife Kristin of Columbus, OH; his sister, Marjorie Brown of Clearwater, FL; eight grandchildren: Sara McGovern (Tim), Jeffrey Hawkes, Jerry Hawkes (Melissa), David Schoeff (Bethany), Jonathan Schoeff (Candace), Michael Schoeff, Daniel Schoeff (Sarah Niedergall), and Stephen Schoeff (Aparna Baheti); and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Reverend Elizabeth Kocher officiating. Private interment will be in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00-12:45 p.m. at the church on March 14.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Kansas State University Foundation for the Robert and Evelyn Schoeff Scholarship in Grain Science or the First Lutheran Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Ida Louise Schultes
Ida Louise Schultes, age 87 formerly of Randolph, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Eureka Nursing Center.
She was born on September 17, 1932 on the family farm near Waterville, the daughter of Edwin C. and Alpha E. (Rice) Johnson. She attended grade school at Keystone District School and graduated from Waterville High School as Co-Salutatorian of her class.
In 1951, she married Dale Olson and they had two children. They later divorced in 1978. In 1980, she married Leon “Poots” Schultes and they remained together until Leon passed away on October 31, 2012.
Louise worked for 31 years for the U.S. Government at Fort Riley as a Computer Specialist/Information Systems Consultant. She started as a clerk typist in 1959 and worked her way up. She took 67 college credit hours while working there and retired in 1990. Following her retirement, she started a small computer consulting firm and worked part time for KSU as a computer trouble shooter in the Ag Extension Department. She also became certified as a tax preparer, doing a portion of her tax work for free through the VITA program. She worked along side her husband Leon on the farm doing whatever needed to be done, such as hauling grain, filling planter boxes and many other things.
She was a member of the Randolph United Methodist Church and served as board treasurer for six years. She participated in the UMC Women’s organization and played the piano for the church as well. She served on the Riley County Conservation District Board and the Crooked Creek Cemetery Board up until her health failed. She was a 4-H Community Leader as well as project leader for 16 years. She was a member of the Business Professional Women’s Organization, The Manhattan Shakespeare Club and the Riley County Heart Association.
In her free time she enjoyed making ceramics and painting pictures of wildlife and portraits of family members and friends. She had many “deer” friends and also enjoyed taking trips to visit distant places, family and friends whenever she and Leon could leave the farm for a few days.
She is survived by her one son, Donald D. Olson of Hartwell, Georgia; one daughter, Janet E. Robbins (Leonard “Lee”) of Yates Center; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Mann (Daniel), Melissa Swartz (Brice), Riley Robbins (Nicole) and Melanie Robbins; five great grandchildren, Ryan Coleman, Jordynn Swartz, Addilee Swartz, Brad Mann and Owen Robbins; one sister, Ruth Harder (Fred) of Canyonville, Oregon and one brother, Marvin Johnson of Tigard, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Leon.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Randolph United Methodist Church with Pastor Sandy Ferguson officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph Fancy Creek Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for the Randolph United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
Gerald Joseph Rebel
Gerald Joseph Rebel, 76, passed away on March 5, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on June 27, 1943 in Ness City, Kansas the son of Joseph and Helena (Zimmerman) Rebel.
Jerry was a Kirby Vacuum salesman for 33 years. He graduated from Ness City High School in 1962 and attended Hutchinson Junior College and Fort Hays State University. He was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Manhattan. He married Sandra Burhenn on July 3, 1978, in Hays, Kansas.
Survivors include wife, Sandra Rebel of Manhattan; two sons, Bradly Joseph (Sally) Rebel of Fort Mills, SC and their children, Ashlyn and Chandler; Bryan Leonard (Carla) Rebel of Overland Park and their children, Madison and Jackson; one daughter, Kimberly Sue (Scott) Schmidt of Clarksville, TN and their children Braden, Brynley, Rebecca, and Sara; one brother, Ralph (Bonnie) Rebel; one sister-in-law, Jenny Rebel both of Ness City. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin, Gilbert, and Issy Rebel; and sisters, Martina Betz, Margaret Huelke, Josephine Basgall, Ruth Rupp, Janet Girard, and Vera Munsch.
Rosary and Parish Vigil will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 6:30 P.M. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City. Funeral service will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the Sacred Heart Church, Ness City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Ness City. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Purple Power Animal Welfare Society, Manhattan or Sacred Heart School, Ness City.
Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.
Marjorie Adams
Marjorie G. (Gould) Adams, 98, of Topeka, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was born May 6, 1921, in Beloit, Kansas, the daughter of Francis Irving and Florence Zelma (Randall) Gould.
She was a graduate of Manhattan High School and received a B. A. in Arts & Science from Kansas State University.
Marjorie was proud to be a homemaker for her family. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and P.E.O. Chapter CS.
Marjorie married James O. Adams on September 5, 1942 in Miami Beach, FL. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2013. Survivors include daughter, Terri J. Novosel, Topeka; sons, John I. Adams and wife, Nenita, Colorado Springs, CO, William “Clay” Adams and wife, Patti, Overbrook; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, James O. Adams, Jr; granddaughter, Beth Ann Novosel; two brothers and one sister.
Services will be private and inurnment will be in the Richland Cemetery at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, PO Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Alvin Ward
Alvin Ward, age 88, of Manhattan, died Thursday March 5, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born August 14, 1931 in Manhattan.
Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Dale Budden
Dale Budden, age 73 of Manhattan, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on April 20, 1946.
Services are pending with the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Stephen C. Casey
Stephen C. Casey, 77, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Arrangements are currently pending and are being handled by Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.