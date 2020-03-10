Doris Kiracofe
Doris D. Kiracofe, 76, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Doris was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on June 4, 1943, to Elizabeth Pearl (Armentrout) and Isaac Wilson DePoy. She attended and graduated from Turner Ashby High School in Dayton, Virginia.
On June 3, 1964, she married the love of her life, Guy H. Kiracofe at the Sangerville Methodist Church in Bridgewater, Virginia.
After they were married, Guy and Doris moved to Manhattan, KS and lived there for one year while Guy finished his Ph.D. They then moved to Kentucky for a year while Guy was working on his postdoctoral fellowship. They made their lifelong home in Manhattan, Kansas starting in 1966. Here they quickly became a beloved part of the Animal Science family at Kansas State University. This group of friends has maintained lifelong friendships with Guy and Doris. Both their children Tonya and Kent were born and raised in Manhattan. While raising her children, true to her fashion sense, Doris worked for Seiferts Women’s Clothing for many years. She also enjoyed caring for children out of her home until she had grandchildren of her own. Doris and Guy moved back to Kentucky in 1991 when their children were grown, but she always “burned up the highway” to Kansas and Oklahoma to see her children and grandchildren. She also made frequent trips to Virginia to see her family and friends.
Eventually, Doris and Guy moved back to Manhattan to be close to their grandchildren after the birth of the last grandchild, Maxwell (“the favorite”). Doris was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church and loved volunteering with the funeral meal ministry. A memorial fund was set up in her name with the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan, Kansas. Doris led a great life and had the opportunity to travel around the world. Guy said one of her lifelong dreams was to go on a cruise. They went on their first cruise in the mid-90s and one every year after for a total of 23 cruises.
Doris is survived by her husband Guy, her daughter, Tonya (Mike) Kiracofe-Tipton, of Pryor, Oklahoma; a son, Dr. Kent (Julie) Kiracofe, of Manhattan; two sisters, Edith (Ralph) Lam, of Churchville, Virginia Edna M. (Ray) Wine, of Mt. Solon, Virginia; brother, Harry DePoy, of Mt. Crawford, Virginia; Sister-in-law, Liz Depoy of Montezuma, Virginia; grandchildren Brady Kiracofe; Jillian (Chanler Simar) Kiracofe; Max Kiracofe; Tori (Steely Still) Barr; Taylor Barr; and great-grandson Caden Ray Still; “adopted” grandchildren (Exchange Students) ~ Florian Wirsen (Germany) and Tomas Nocetti (Argentina). Doris was preceded in death by her parents, an infant grandson Isaac Christian Barr, two of her brothers, Melvin (Betty) Armentrout and James Depoy; and sister-in-law, Margaret Depoy.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, April 24th at 3:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
William L. Smith
William (Billy) Lafayette Smith, age 87, of Salado, Arkansas, passed away on March 9, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born on June 21, 1932 the son of William Estell and Mary Dorcas Stewart Smith. He was the middle child of seven. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, son William Estell Smith and his wife Donna Smith and a granddaughter Amanda Mesa.
Billy worked many jobs from the age of 11 to help support his family. On October 20, 1952 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until he retired on November 30, 1972 while at Fort Riley. He then retired from civil service position at Fort Riley.
During his time in the Army he served two tours in Vietnam, as well as a tour in Germany, France, and Korea. While stationed in Germany, he met Margarete Ruhmann. They had to have an interpreter while dating and also when they were married. They were married on April 16, 1955 in Frauenaurach, Germany, by the American Court and then walked to the local church. Bill jokes that he married the same woman twice in the same day. Therefore, he always wore two wedding bands.
Together they had eight children: Monica Houston and husband Billy Houston, William and his wife Donna Smith (deceased), George Smith, John Smith, Terry and his wife Debbie Smith, Homer and his wife Deb Smith, Rosalee and husband John Lyttle, and Denis Smith. They also have 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Billy worked as many as three jobs at a time to provide for his family. He loved to work with wood and built many bird houses. He also enjoyed bowling and sewing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Smith will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday March 12, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Following the services interment with full military honors will be at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Everyone is welcomed to come and celebrate his memories.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Marva Manus
Marva Maxine Manus, age 86, of Manhattan, died March 7, 2020, at Meadowlark Hills – Honstead House.
She was born December 28, 1933, in Brigham City, Utah, and had moved to Manhattan 5 years ago.
Survivors include four children: Patricia Newey, Rickey, Michael and Ronnie Manus; and two siblings: Gwendolyn Bowden and William “Stoney” Bowden.
She was married to Ernest Lee Manus on December 25, 1950. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Cherie Lynn Borg.
Funeral service and burial will be held at a later date in Ogden, Utah.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is handling local arrangements.
Christopher Stevenson
Christopher A. Stevenson, age 49, of Sabetha, formerly of Waterville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lakeside Terrace Assisted Living in Sabetha.
Viewing will be from Noon to 8:00 pm, with visitation between 6:30 and 8:00 pm, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.
Funeral services are at 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Burial is at Prospect Hill Cemetery, north of Blue Rapids.
Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com
Hannah Fouts
Hannah Rae Fouts, 19, of Westmoreland, Kansas passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the University of Colorado Neurological ICU after complications due to severe blood clotting in her brain. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. Visitation, Friday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Memorials suggested to Kansas FFA Association, or the University of Wyoming Ag Department. www.campanellafuneral.com.
Dawn Gross
Dawn Darrell Gross, 54, of St. George, Kansas died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. A visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dawn Gross Memorial Fund. www.campanellafuneral@gmail.com