Edwin Steuart
Edwin Charles Steuart, age 86, of Shawnee, Kansas, died Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Delmar Gardens in Lenexa, Kansas.
Ed was born on April 7, 1933 in Denton, Kansas the son of Edwin Clarence and Genevieve Adalade (Fridell) Steuart. He grew up on the family farm near Denton. He graduated from Everest High School and then attended Ohio State University.
Ed served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1953 until 1957 and reserve duty from 1957 to 1961. He was a crew chief for an F-89 Interceptor. He was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, Anchorage, Alaska, and Tacoma, Washington.
On June 8, 1956 in Independence, Missouri, Ed was united in marriage to Sarah Ann Streeter. She preceded him in death on October 22, 2011.
After his service time, Ed lived in Tacoma and worked for Boeing Air Craft. Most of his career he worked as a USDA Meat Inspector in Tacoma, Kansas City and finally in Manhattan. In retirement, he and his wife lived in the Manhattan area enjoying many friendships. Later they moved to Clinton and then Raymore, Missouri. The last few years he had been living in Shawnee, Kansas to be near his daughter.
He and his wife spent much of their time volunteering with the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17. He served as both post and district commander. They also spent many hours volunteering with Hospice and maintaining the University Park Golf Course.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Richard Steuart and his sister, Eleanor Joan Smith.
Ed will be greatly missed by his daughter, Teri Byrne (Kevin) of Shawnee, and formerly of Manhattan. He is also survived by his grandson, Brian Mensch (Tina), of Riley, Kansas and his great-grandchildren: Toby, Abbigail, Jessica, and Kathrine Mensch. He was blessed with a loving extended family of sister-in-law, Carol Ware (Frank) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will greet friends during a visitation on Friday March 20, 2010 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held in the Sedalia Cemetery north of Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 17 Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Jayme Koppenheffer
Jayme Marie Koppenheffer, age 64, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Friday March 13, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born on June 13, 1955, in Junction City, Kansas to Edward and Alice (French) Koppenheffer. She attended Manhattan High school until her senior year and graduated from Boulder Colorado High.
Jayme lived in Manhattan most of her life where she maintained Monkey Business Ironing for 26 years.
Her favorite position was held at GTM/Champion Sportswear. Jayme also had a passion for helping children. Over the years she helped several children who were in the foster care system. She was also a devout member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charlie Koppenheffer, her parents Edward and Alice Koppenheffer (French) and her brother Eddie Koppenheffer.
She is survived by her daughters, Patience Knight of Manhattan, Kansas; Jayce Knight of Topeka, Kansas; her siblings Evelyn Koppenheffer of Manhattan, Kansas; Virgil Koppenheffer of Manhattan, Kansas; and Nancy Lane of Manhattan, Kansas; four grandchildren, Madison, Phillip, Brianna, Chris, and several fur babies.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Eralene Suggs
Eralene A. Suggs, 85, of Manhattan, KS passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence.
Eralene was born in Ethel, Mississippi on October 1, 1934, to the Dilcy Mae (Evans) Hinkle and Leo Fair.
She was married to Fernandos Suggs, Sr. together they had six children.
She was in Housekeeping and the Nursery at Mercy Hospital till her retirement.
Eralene, loved sports of all kinds.
Eralene is survived by her three daughters, Nell Suggs, of Manhattan, KS; Pinky Suggs, of Manhattan; KS, Teresa (Karen McGee) Suggs, of Topeka, KS, her two sons, Feranandos Suggs Jr , Sam Suggs of Manhattan, KS; her good friends Patty Miller and John Paul McHugh, her Grandchildren Ty Suggs,LaRon Jackson, LaVale Jackson, Michael Gursky, Joshua McGee, Daryn Miller, Jason McGee, Jacob McGee, and 6 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her Husband Fernandos, and a Son Bob Lee Suggs.
Due to the state’s new mandates about gatherings, during this time the service is required to be private.
The family offers its apologies and wishes the services could be public.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Mother Eralene Suggs Foundation for Youth Ministries at Mt. Zion Family Worship Center International Ministries. 916 Yuma St Manhattan, KS 66502.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.