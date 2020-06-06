John G. Wingfield
June 3, 1927-May 28, 2020
John Wingfield, retired associate professor in the Grain Science Department of Kansas State University, died in Winfield, Kansas at the Cumbernauld Village care home, on May 28, 2020.
John was born in Norton, Kansas to Roy and Ona Wingfield. He grew up in Norton and met his future wife, Barbara Hubbard there.. When he turned eighteen, in June of 1945, he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the U.S.S Boston, a heavy cruiser, and for a brief time, the aircraft carrier Essex.
After the war, John studied at Kansas State University in Manhattan, first majoring in chemical engineering, then changing to grain science with a degree in cereal chemistry. After he graduated, John worked for several milling companies, including General Mills, and the Red Star Mill in Wichita.
Most of his milling career was with Colorado Milling and Elevator in Denver, Colorado, where he and his wife Barbara married in 1951 and brought up their family. During his long milling career, John designed and oversaw the construction of several mills and productions plants. He served as president of the Association of Operative Millers during 1965-66.
In 1968 John and his family moved to Seattle to work as a corporate engineer for Univar Corp, designing an automated warehouse in San Francisco among his accomplishments. In 1971, John was appointed vice president of Centennial Mills, a division of Univar in Portland, Oregon He retired from Centennial Mills in 1976 to teach at his alma mater, K-State, in the grain science department. While teaching, he earned his master’s degree in 1979. He was appointed associate professor in 1981. He retired from teaching in 1990.
John traveled around the world while teaching at K-State, as adviser for U. S. Wheat Associates. John also wrote several papers while teaching, and a book, A Dictionary of Milling Terms and Equipment.
John served as an elder in the First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, Kansas. He wrote several devotional books on the Christian faith.
John’s first wife, Barbara, died in 1994 after forty-three years of marriage. He was remarried to Veon Woodfin afterward for twelve years before she, too, passed away. They lived happily together in Laguna Woods, California. After Vee’s death, John returned to Kansas. He remarried again, to Norma Hubbard, who passed away in 2019, after many years of happiness together. John was close to Norma’s children: Ronald, Richard, Elizabeth, and Lisa, and to their children, and to their children, as well.
John is survived by two children, Rev. William Wingfield and his wife Vickie, of Wellington, Kansas; and Diane Wingfield and her husband David Nixon of Los Altos, California.
John’s grandchildren are Amy Lyle and her husband Jonathan of Santa Rosa, California, and Elizabeth Oldag and her husband Andrew of Bellevue, Washington, Vanessa and Aaron Wingfield of Wellington.
He has four great- grandchildren, Camden and Marian Lyle, and Autumn and Penelope Oldag, great-grandchildren. He has a step-grandson Mike Nixon with his wife Becky with their children Ana, Alex and Robby; and a step-granddaughter Kate Beck with her husband Jim, with their children: Josie and Rory.
A memorial service in Manhattan will be conducted when John’s family from around the country can attend. He will be buried in Sunrise Cemetery.
Dorothy Ann Moser
Dorothy Ann (Schmidler) Moser passed away on May 10th, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the age of 87 after a steep decline in health.
Dorothy was born on a farm north of Marysville, Kansas to Mary Catherine (Cooper) Schmidler and John Carlisle Schmidler. She lived in Marysville as a child and attended school there. She left Marysville High School after 2 years. At the age of 54, she went back to school and received her GED.
She married Glen Leroy Moser on March 12, 1948. They had 2 children, Carl James (Jim) Moser and Peggy Jean (Moser) Richardson. Dorothy and Glen were married for 53 years and lived in Manhattan, Kansas for most of their married lives.
Dorothy was a member of the Union Pacific Old Timers Club #31, American Legion Auxiliary # 17 and VFW Auxiliary. She served as the treasurer for the VFW Auxiliary for many years.
Dorothy worked at Citizen’s State Bank for 19 years. She also worked at Riley County Farm Bureau for 7 years and the Medical Associates for 12 years.
Following the untimely death of their daughter, Peggy, Dorothy and Glen raised their 3 grandchildren: Kay Louise Richardson-Hagen, Christina Ann Richardson, and Jeffery Heywood Richardson.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glen (2001), and their daughter, Peggy (1976).
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and by her siblings: Kay Louise Schmidler, Mary Jo (Schmidler) Krug, George Schmidler, and John (Jack) Schmidler, and by her grandchildren: Shonnie Renee (Moser) Hard and Joshua J. Robinson.
She is survived by her son, Carl James (Jim) Moser and his wife, Misi L. Moser of Colorado Springs, Colorado and her remaining grandchildren. She has 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy had a generous heart and a feisty spirit. She was known as “Grandma” to many who were close to her and her family.
She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband and daughter at St. Gregory Cemetery in Marysville, Kansas. Services will be determined at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.
Edward
A. Rickel
Edward A. Rickel, age 80, of Manhattan, died June 3, 2020, at his residence.
He was born October 4, 1939, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Edward A. Rickel, Sr., and Justina Bell (McHugh) Rickel.
Ed married his true love, Molly A. (Bargas) Rickel three times. Molly preceded him in death on September 28, 1994. He later married Teresa “Tess” Carbajal on June 8, 2002. Tess survives of Manhattan.
Ed and Molly owned and operated the Rickel Liquor Store in Manhattan on Bluemont Avenue.
Ed was a man with a work ethic like no other. He ran a successful liquor store for 47 years. The hardest part of his failing health was not being able to go to the store every day. He loved to have a big growl but everyone knew he had an even bigger heart. His Love for family, business, cars, and casinos made him the person he was.
He was a member of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Additional survivors include his four children: Alan Rickel, Monica Rickel, Teresa McMillin (Mark) and Melissa Rickel-Morrill (Scott) all of Manhattan; five grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren; one sister: Barbara Ensley of Manhattan; and one brother Mike Gear of Topeka, Kansas.
Ed was also preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Mary Ann Snook, and one brother Bob.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 11, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Kerry Ninemire as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Molly A. Rickel Research Library at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Maxine Marie Marker
Maxine Marie Marker, age 60 of Wamego, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at theGood Samaritan Society.
She was born on April 24, 1960 at the Landstuhl Army Base in Germany, the daughter of Lonnie Max and Carol Marlene (Eaton) Matthews.
Maxine worked at the Leonardville Nursing Home for 33 years, starting as a CNA, working her way up to activities director and then in social services. She enjoyed her dogs, making jewelry, collecting miniatures and smiley faces. She was a great friend and would lend a hand to anyone.
She is survived by one daughter, Miranda Parker and husband Hank of Louisville; one son, J.D. Marker and husband Scott of Junction City; three brothers, Lonnie Matthews and wife Marjorie of Phoenix, Arizona, Robert Matthews of Topeka and Billy Matthews and Debbie of Wichita; three sisters, Waneta Parshall of Wamego, Heather Bergstrom and husband Kevin of Wamego and Debbie McDonald and husband Tony of Riley; seven grandchildren, Alex, Bella, Colton, Michaela, Anthony, Blake and Ravin; two great grandchildren, Sarah and Dom and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Carolyne Canela; her step dad, Ronald Murdock and her step mom, Patricia Murdock.
Cremation is planned with inurnment in the Riley Cemetery on July 18, 2020. The time will be announced by the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home when the date gets closer.
Memorial may be made to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.