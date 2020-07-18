Zada Lea Thompson Browder
December 29, 1934 — July 11, 2020
Zada Lea Thompson was born on December 29, 1934, to John Frank Thompson and Thelma Jesse Washam Thompson, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. A few years later, her beloved sister, Dona Sue, joined their family.
Zada had a wonderful childhood despite the hard times of the Great Depression and World War II. She later shared stories of riding the bus downtown to visit her mother at work, and the oil wells on her school playground. The family enjoyed adventurous car trips to visit relatives who had moved to California.
Zada met Lewis Eugene Browder at Oklahoma State University, and they were married on December 14, 1954. They were married for 60 years. Zada and Lewis lived in Manhattan, Kansas from 1958 to 2012, when they moved to Leonard, Texas. Zada was the busy mother of three children; Judy Lynn, Kelly Joe, and Timothy Mark, and later a devoted grandmother of five. She adored them all.
She was generous, kind, and loyal to her extended families and to her many church and community friends. Her home was the venue for innumerable Sunday dinners, quilting bees, and showers; and a favorite destination for grandchildren.
Zada was very talented at working with her hands. These talents seemingly had few limits! They ranged from typing PhD theses while in the midst of a boisterous family home, to cake decorating, painting, sewing, and knitting.
Everything Zada made was beautiful. Family members enjoyed the benefits as did customers at craft and art shows around Kansas. After her children were grown, Zada worked as a bookkeeper, and as a salesperson at Country Gift Shop, where she found an additional circle of friendship.
Zada is survived by her sister, Dona Sue Anderson of Bethany, Oklahoma; her daughter, Judy Shaw and Tom Shaw of Leonard; her son, Kelly Browder and Marie Browder of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and her son, Tim Browder and Cindy Evans of Topeka, Kansas. Her grandchildren: Timothy “TJ” Browder of Kansas City, Missouri, Benjamin Shaw and Grace Bai-Shaw of Leonard, Jamie Holland and Jimmie Holland of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Whitney Shaw and Mike Hiser of Carrollton, Texas, and Andrew Browder of Kansas City, Missouri. Her great- grandchildren: Rylie Jo Holland, Kenneth James Holland, Landry Lynn Hiser, Holden Edward Bai-Shaw.
Zada was preceded in death by her infant twin, her parents, and her husband.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.
Robert W. Lewis
Robert W. Lewis, 69, of Manhattan, died July 13, 2020.
He worked at Manhattan Sales Commission and BJ West Construction.
Memorials may be made to the Robert Lewis Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Full obituary is on Elliott Mortuary’s website.
James M. Elliott
James M. Elliott, 87, of Lima,Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2020, at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima, Ohio.
He was born February 6, 1933 to Willie (Flem) and Bessie Elliott, who both preceded him in death. On November 19, 1955 he married Fannie E. Artis, who also preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Ward. Jim is survived by his four children, Sandy Elliott Golden (Keith) of North Bend, Washington; Mike Elliott (Joyce) of Manhattan, Kansas; Keith Elliott of Maple Hill, Kansas; and Kim Allison (Dan) of Cridersville, Ohio and six grandchildren Zach Hughes (Liz) of Washington D.C., Ethan Fetz of Washington D.C., Colby Elliott of Silver Lake, Kansas, McKenzie Elliott of Clay Center, Kansas, Meghan and Emily Allison of Columbus, Ohio, and one great-grandchild, Elijah Hughes of Washington D.C.
Jim worked for McCall’s Pattern Company for 46 1/2 years, beginning in Dayton, Ohio and transferring to Manhattan, Kansas in 1971. He retired in 1998 and in 2010 returned to Ohio to live.
A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.
Lynn Dale
Lynn Anne Dale (Ely), age 74, of Manhattan, passed away July 17, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was the wife of Melvin L. Dale. They shared 31 years of marriage together.
Lynn was born in Wichita and graduated from Garden City High School.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Dale, her daughters Stephanie Rowen (Jeff), Teresa Fulps (Rick), and Andi Hemmert (Dennis); also, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
No Services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the University Christian Church or the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.