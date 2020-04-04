Darlene Siegle
Darlene F. Siegle, age 86, of Manhattan, KS died April 2, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan following a brief illness.
She was born November 6, 1933, in Leonardville, KS, the daughter of LeRoy A. and Dorothy L. (Nordstrom) Peterson. Darlene spent her early life on her parents’ farm. She graduated from Manhattan High School.
Darlene was married to Malcolm “Bud” L. Siegle on October 9, 1955, in Manhattan. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2007.
Darlene was known to thousands of children and their families having worked as the Secretary at Northview Grade School for 21 years. During that same time, Darlene began decorating cakes as a hobby, which evolved into a small, home-based wedding cake business. Many people will remember her for beautifully decorated and delicious homemade cakes. Later, she worked for Blue Water Services.
She was a lifetime member of the First Lutheran Church in Manhattan. Darlene was a faithful volunteer for the church, having just “retired” from counting offering money for 36 years. She also volunteered many years for the 5:30 a.m. shift in the surgery waiting room at Via Christi/Ascension Hospital.
Darlene enjoyed working in her yard, tending to flowers, and feeding the birds. She took a special interest in working jigsaw puzzles and playing word games on her iPad.
She is survived by her three daughters: Jelane Cook (John) of Manhattan, Sandy Pearson (Jeff) of Larkspur, CA, and Sheryl Siegle (Vickey Grochowski) of Manhattan; three grandchildren: Erin Overturf, Andrew Cook (Andrea), and Sarah Cook (Sam); two great grandchildren: Austyn and Peyton Overturf; and her special sweetheart for the last eight years, John Yadon. Darlene also had close relationships with a large extended family and several friends.
Darlene was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: DeWayne “Pete” and Virgil “Pee Wee” Peterson, and her grandson-in-law, Wes Overturf.
Family and friends are invited to come by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home on Thursday, April 9th, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, to pay their respects.
Private family graveside services will be at Sunrise Cemetery with Reverend Elizabeth Kocher officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the First Lutheran Church or the Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
John D. Spangler
John D. Spangler 83, of Manhattan, a retired Physicist at Kansas State University, passed away Wednesday, April 1st, at his residence. Services will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com.
Clifford Ray “C.R.” Worthing
Clifford Ray “C.R.” Worthing, 68, of Wamego, KS, passed away at his home on Friday, April 3, 2020.
On April 13, 1951, C.R. was born in Westmoreland, KS to Kenneth Ray and Fern Louise (Julien) Worthing. C.R. attended Wamego schools, graduating from Wamego High School in 1969. In 1978, he took over the local Amoco until moving to the current location of C.R.’s Tire and Muffler in 1985. He owned and operated it until retiring in 2018. On January 1, 1981, he married Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Eberhart.
C.R. was a member of the Wamego United Methodist Church, Wamego Country Club, Kansas Tire Dealers and Oil Marketers Association, and the Wamego Chamber of Commerce which he was awarded the “Citizen of the Year” in 1996.. He loved cars and could work on anything with 4 wheels. He enjoyed taking road trips both near and far. Driving through his neighborhood, you always noticed how well kept and manicured his lawn was. C.R. enjoyed his work and made many friendships through his work and truly caring for people.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Eberhart Worthing of Wamego; his mother, Fern Worthing of Wamego; a daughter, Tambria Pfannenstiel (Mark) of Park City, KS; his sister, Linda Worthing Cottrell of Wamego; a brother, Gordon Worthing (Kim) of Lyndon, KS; 2 grandchildren, Gavin and Chloe McGee; 2 step-grandchildren, Trent and Taylor Pfannenstiel; 4 nieces and 2 nephews. His father preceded him in death in 2003.
A private chapel service will be held for the family on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, burial will follow in Belvue Cemetery. Friends may call at the Stewart Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 7 th from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. A Celebration of C.R.’s Life will be held at a later date TBA. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested a memorial to C.R. and Cindy Worthing Vocational Scholarship Fund- c/o Wamego Community Foundation and
may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may also be left at: www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
Archie Leroy McGehee
Archie Leroy McGehee, 87, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
Private family graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Wabaunsee Cemetery, Wabaunsee, Kansas.
Archie was born May 3, 1932 in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Roy and Ida (Conrow) McGehee.
He spent his youth truck farming, raising melons, sweet corn and livestock in the Moehlman Bottoms and Zeandale area. Archie graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1950. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Engineering from Kansas State University in 1954 and a Master’s degree in Business from Texas Christian University in 1966. After completing his education, Archie joined the Air Force as a navigator/bombardier and left the Air Force Reserves with the rank of Captain in 1967.
Archie was united in marriage to Cecilia Jewett and her crazy Cuban family of 17 brothers and sisters in 1957.
He is survived by his wife, Cecilia and children, Debbie Lair (Jeff) of Lenexa and Sam McGehee (Chris) of Wichita; four grandchildren, Jennifer Marasco (Matt), Sara Lair, Meghan and Samantha McGehee; great grandchildren, Titus, Bram, Mabeline and Lottie Marasco; and two brothers, Richard and John McGehee.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents and one child, James Alexander.
His work life included stints at Sinclair, Bendix in Kansas City, General Dynamics in Fort Worth and Henry Manufacturing/Allis Chalmers in Topeka. Archie later retired from Haven Steel in Kansas City and Ottawa. He was credited with two patents for the telescoping forklift mast and hydraulic actuators. Later in his life Archie also dabbled in real estate and collectibles from auctions where he never passed up a dollar bushel basket. He was an avid KSU fan with attendance at most football games from 1958 until last year when his health forced him to give it up.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Archie’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com
Barbara Anne Harlan
Barbara Anne Harlan died April 2 after a long battle with a Parkinson’s like illness.
She was born March 18, 1938, in Pottawatomie County to Vernon and Wanetta (Schleif) Smith.
A graduate of St. George High School, Barbara lived in Manhattan and Topeka before moving to Houston in 1967.
She worked as an administrative assistant at private and public schools in Houston before retiring in 2004. After retirement, she worked two hurricane seasons for the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Denton, Texas. She returned to Manhattan in December 2013.
Barbara was a gifted pianist, an avid dancer and a ruthless Scrabble player.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest brother, James Smith of Manhattan.
She is survived by her four children: Christi Harlan of Washington, D.C.; Brenda O’Shea of Munster, Ind.; Robert Harlan of Austin, Texas; and Jennifer Harlan of Manhattan, as well as their father, Loyd W. Harlan of Houston.
She is also survived by her sister, Aileen, and husband Lawrence Garvin of Columbia, Mo.; her brother, Delbert, and wife Donna Smith of Manhattan; as well as sister-in-law Frances Smith, also of Manhattan; 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the months ahead. Memorial gifts can be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark Road, Manhattan KS 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Linda Jo Miller
Linda Jo Miller, age 74, died on Friday April 3, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on April 24, 1945 in Cedar Vale, Kansas the daughter of B.J. and JoAnn (Anderson) Snodgrass.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas is assisting the family with arrangements.