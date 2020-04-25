Phyllis Weyerts
Phyllis Weyerts, 93 years young, passed away in her sleep on April 19, 2020, at Stoneybrook Health Care, Manhattan, KS.
Phyllis was born Phyllis Lucille Nietfeld in Atwood, Kansas, on April 11, 1927, to Henry and Charlotte (Holste) Nietfeld. She earned her degree in Chemistry and Education in 1949 at Denver University, where she met her husband of 60 years, Alfred Weyerts.
The couple were married in Ludell, Kansas June 27, 1950, and then moved to Richland, Washington, where their three daughters were born. Four years later they moved to Aiken, South Carolina, where they had three boys. In 1963 the family came to Manhattan where Al worked in the Chemistry Department at Kansas State University, and Phyllis taught physics and chemistry at Manhattan High School. Education and personal growth were always important to Phyllis. In 1977, when Manhattan High School started a Learning Disabilities Program, Phyllis earned her second Master’s degree in Special Education and became a beloved counselor and student advocate.
Travel for adventure and education was a big part of Phyllis’ life. There were many camping trips in the family station wagon, and while the six kids were in grade school, the family of eight took two epic summer camping trips. One hit key points of interest in the eastern half of the country. The next year they looped through parks and attractions of the west. Phyllis visited India when Al was there with USAID. Later she hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with Al and the boys. After her retirement from teaching in 1990, Phyllis and Al rode a tandem bicycle across Kansas. They went to Africa to visit her brother who was a volunteer surgeon at a mission hospital in Uganda. They also traveled to see their children living in Bellingham, Washington; Burlington, Vermont; and Honaunau, Hawaii, and took a trip to Germany to see the Oberammergau Passion Play.
Phyllis was active in the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, was active in the LWML and bible study groups, led the adult choir and the children’s choir, and visited shut-ins with Al.
Phyllis always had an understanding ear, an open heart and a friendly smile. She encouraged her children, grandchildren and students to expand their awareness by exploring science, music, art and nature. Her loving acceptance and guidance touched the lives of many.
Phyllis is survived by a brother, Harlan Nietfeld of Colorado Springs, and five of her children: Wanda House and husband Jim of Manhattan; Twila Schneiders of Salina, KS; Leah Burke and husband David of Burlington, VT; David Weyerts and wife Judy of Zeandale, KS; and Daniel Weyerts of Lawrence, KS. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: James, Maggie, Joe, Jon, Katie, Josh, Mercedes, Lily, Molly and Brook; and 9 great-grandchildren: Melanie, Jaryd, Landyn, Charlotte, Ethan, Rylie, Mason, Lylah, and Praxis.
She is preceded in death by her husband Alfred, her brother Kenneth, her son Douglas, her son-in-law Dick Schneiders, and her grandson, Bryant House.
Phyllis’s funeral will be announced at a future date to be held at St. Lukes Lutheran Church. Contributions may be made to St. Lukes Lutheran Church or Camp Tomahshinga, https://camptomahshinga.com/donate-to-tomah-shinga.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Anita Thomas
Anita Madrigal Thomas, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born November 27, 1944 in Council Grove, to Louis O. and Carmen (Juarez) Madrigal. She is survived by her 3 siblings, Lupe, Louise and John.
She was a 1962 graduate of Council Grove High School. She graduated from Wichita Business College in 1963. She worked at various locations in Council Grove including Kansas Instruments and Axe Equipment. She retired in 2008.
If you lived in Council Grove you knew Anita, she volunteered at St. Rose Catholic Church, CG Thrift Store and was the founder of Teen Graffiti which started the After Prom Party in 1989. She served for 15 years on Council Grove City Council. She was president of St Rose Altar Society, taught catechism and was a member of Flint Hills Kiwanis. She volunteered with Relay for Life, Washunga Days and many other local events.
Anita was a 5-time cancer survivor and served as unofficial support network for dozens of local women in Morris County from the 1970’s until she left this world. She shared her kind spirit and fierce attitude with many other survivors.
Anita was a strong advocate for Hispanics in Morris County for decades. She was raised by first generation immigrants and was passionate about helping others. From working as an impromptu translator with the Sheriff’s Department to ensuring Hispanic families were treated fairly and had opportunities to succeed, she was always there to lend a hand.
If you asked Anita, her true joy was her family. She is survived by her husband, Alvin “Bud” Thomas, married for 50 years. She was born to be a mother. She is survived by her two children and their families Stephanie and Matt Holloway as well as Chris
Thomas and his fiancé’ Hanna Gorham. The next chapter and loves of her life were her grandchildren, Joshua Holloway, Sophia Holloway, Fallon Goedeke and Alvin Thomas.
Her eyes sparkled when she talked of her kids and grandkids.
She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with her family, her strong faith and the joy of helping others. Anita had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Anita’s memorial fund: Anita Thomas Memorial at Farmers & Drovers Bank, 201 W Main Street, Council Grove, KS 66846. A celebration of life is planned for Fall 2020 in Council Grove.
Myra Ann (Cooke) Pearson
Myra Ann (Cooke) Pearson, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 16, 2020, from complications related to lung cancer. She was born in 1941, in Denver, CO to Melville and Lettie (Gregory) Cooke, and was the youngest of 5 daughters.
Myra grew up in Denver and graduated from South High in 1959 and attended Colorado State University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She eventually got a job with United Airlines working in Reservations under a very handsome supervisor, who would turn out to be the love of her life- Bob Pearson! She and Bob were married in 1962 and soon had 2 children, Kimberly Ann and Eric Lee. They enjoyed many wonderful years raising their children in Aurora, CO, surrounded by wonderful friends, neighbors, and family close by.
In 1978 Myra and Bob and the family moved to Manhattan, KS where Bob joined his brother Terry in operating Kansas State Travel Agency. During those early years in Manhattan, Myra was Secretary for the Westloop Association and eventually began working reservations for the travel agency. Myra always treated her customers as friends and family- getting them safe and worry-free arrangements the best she could. Many of her co-workers and customers continued to remain very close to her heart. Both Bob and Myra finally retired from the travel agency in 2004 and enjoyed the rest of their years at home, spending time with each other and entertaining grandkids.
Myra will be fondly remembered for her constant smile and positive attitude, her witty sense of humor, and her strong and steady faith in God. The family rejoices in the fact that she is finally reunited with her husband, Bob, who died last year, and that she is finally healthy and at peace with her Lord.
Surviving family members include daughter Kim (Pearson) Robben — husband Doug and grandchildren Sean, Samantha, and Nicholas; son Eric Pearson- wife Lauri (Oppenheimer) and grandchildren Graham and Mary Hadley, and sister Betty Lou (Cooke) Cudworth of Lakewood, CO.
No services are planned at this time.
“What greater thing is there for human souls than to feel that they are joined for life- to be with each other in silent, unspeakable memories.” — George Eliot
Ron Fox
Teddy O. Hodges
Teddy O. Hodges, age 97, a longtime Manhattan resident, died April 24, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor in Salina, Kansas.
He was born October 17, 1922.
Complete obituary and services will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Laurice V. Bedros
Laurice V. Bedros, 82 of Manhattan, KS died on April 23, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.
Born on September 17, 1937 in Lebanon, to Mr. & Mrs. Seddik Bechara and Marin Khayat. She lived in Lebanon until the civil war erupted in 1976 when she was forced to relocate with her family to Sao Paulo, Brazil. With profound faith and a good sense of humor, she adapted to the new language and culture. She was a busy homemaker, caring for her 5 children with great selflessness and unconditional love. Engine to the family alongside her husband, Victor, she always made sure that her family was always well fed both physically and spiritually. There were always delicious middle eastern treats to enjoy. She enjoyed cooking and was a meticulous craftswoman. She knitted hundreds of socks and vests for her relatives and even for people she did not know. Her ultimate desire to always be close to her children triggered her move to Manhattan, KS in 2008.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Victor S. Bedros, and her brother Rafael Bechara. She is survived by her children Fadia Bedros, Bassam Bedros, Mr. & Mrs. Nabil Bedros, Mr. & Mrs. Imad Bedros, and Dr. & Mrs. Fadi Bedros, her seven grandchildren, Gregory, Joseph, Victor, Marilina, Rita, Victoria, and Christopher, many siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Private Family Services will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan.
Burial services with prayers will occur on Thursday, April 30th in Hillside cemetery in Minneapolis, MN alongside her life partner Victor Bedros.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Meadowlark Hills Foundation to be used for Bramlage House.
Omer Gene Tittle
