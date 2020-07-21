Discovery Center extends operating hours
The Flint Hills Discovery Center will extend the limited operating hours that were established the end of June.
Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The center will continue to be closed to the public on Mondays for routine maintenance and additional cleaning.
Staff have put new safety and cleaning measures into action to make sure guests feel safe and comfortable when they visit. As the center is a high-touch environment, guests may notice some changes throughout the building. All areas of the building are open, but some areas are limited.
The first floor permanent exhibits displaying the history and culture of the Flint Hills remain open. The Horizon Ranch Immersive Theater remains open with a limited capacity of 30 guests per showing. The second floor exhibit areas are limited to 50 guests in the children’s Prairie Playscape and the traveling exhibit, American Adventure. The outdoor Prairie Garden Terrace and Trail remains open. For a full list of cleaning procedures, visit flinthillsdiscovery.org/reopen.
K-State to host panel on COVID-19 response
K-State will host a discussion as part of their Community Action Talks (CATs) on Friday about the impact COVID-19 has had on the community.
The panel will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at https://www.k-state.edu/diversity-inclusion/initiatives/cats.
The panel will be moderated by Charles Taber, provost and executive vice president, K-State. Panelists will be Usha Reddi, mayor of Manhattan; Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan; Jason Smith, president and CEO, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce; Ellyn Mulcahy, director, master of public health program, K-State; and William Hsu, professor of computer science, K-State.