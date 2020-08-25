Fort Riley Automotive Skills Center closing temporarily
The Fort Riley Automotive Skills Center is closed temporarily due to a center volunteer testing positive for COVID-19. The center is scheduled to reopen Sept. 4 after deep cleaning.
The volunteer worked in the center Aug. 15 and 16. Workers who were in the automotive center those days are quarantined for 14 days. Fort Riley Public Health officials are also recommending anyone who visited the facility on those days to self-monitor for symptoms. Self-monitoring means monitor for any symptoms while continuing daily duties.
Fort Riley soapbox derby set for
Saturday
The second annual Riley’s Rascal Derby is set for Aug. 29 at Fort Riley. This soap box derby will pit racers against each other in home-built, gravity-powered cars racing down Reed and Carpenter Avenues. Racers will compete in three age divisions: 7 to 12, 13 to17 and 18-year-olds and older.
Race spots are limited and advance registration is required. Register by calling 785-784-1000. Registration ends Aug. 28 or when all slots are filled. The event is free and open to the public. All participants must live within 150 miles of Fort Riley.
Participants will be required to wear masks, maintain proper physical distancing and use hand sanitizing stations.
Races begin at 10 a.m. and should be finished by 2 p.m.
Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. DOD ID cardholders are considered Trusted Travelers and may vouch for up to seven other people in their vehicle.