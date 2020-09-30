Virtual Homecoming 5K Run/Walk
The K-State Alumni Association invites Kansas State University students, alumni, and friends everywhere to kick off K-State’s 2020 Homecoming week by participating in a virtual Homecoming Philanthropy 5K Run/Walk between Oct. 18-22.
Registration for the 5K is open and can be completed at https://runsignup.com/5kstate/signup. The proceeds will benefit the No Stone Unturned Foundation. Participants who sign up prior to noon on Monday will receive special pricing and be guaranteed an exclusive K-State Homecoming 5K T-shirt.
Pricing is as follows until noon on Monday:
• Youth (ages 15 and under) — $12
• K-State student and Alumni Association member — $20
• Nonstudent/nonmember — $24
Pricing after noon on Monday:
• Youth — $16
• Adult — $30
This will be the university’s 105th Homecoming celebration, and the theme will be “K-State Family Game Night.” Homecoming is coordinated by the K-State Alumni Association. For additional details on the 5K Run/Walk and the full schedule of Homecoming events, visit k-state.com/Homecoming.