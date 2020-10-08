BeWitching
in Westloop
The annual BeWitching in Westloop Fun and Treat Trail will be a drive thru event this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
The event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Westloop Shopping Center.
All treats will be distributed at one central mobile stop. Treat bags will be provided to all that participate.
All young people are invited to dress in costume. Participants will stay in their vehicles and pick up a treat bag. There will be a costume contest with prizes online. Entry photos will be accepted online.
Further details will be released soon.