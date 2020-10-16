Investment class offered
The Riley County K-State Research and Extension office will be offering a two-session class on investing at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 and 12.
Gary Fike, Riley County Extension director, said the class will cover savings versus investments; different investment options, and building retirement wealth. The class will focus on the different investment vehicles, including bank savings accounts, money markets, certificates of deposit, bonds, mutual funds, and individual stocks.
The class is free and open to the public, but class size will be limited to ten people to ensure social distancing guidelines. Each session will last one hour and be offered in person only. To register and for more information on class location, contact the Riley County Research and Extension office at 785-537-6350.