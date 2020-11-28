Norma May Hargrave, age 90 of Randolph, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Blue Valley Senior Living Center in Blue Rapids.
She was born on March 7, 1930 in Manhattan.
Funeral services are pending with the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Norma May Hargrave, age 90 of Randolph, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Blue Valley Senior Living Center in Blue Rapids.
She was born on March 7, 1930 in Manhattan.
Funeral services are pending with the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.